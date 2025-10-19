Forget the Solterra, Subaru’s Next Little EV Looks Tougher

Subaru’s first all-electric SUV, the Solterra, was a respectable start. It had the right specs on paper: all-wheel drive, decent ground clearance, and some rugged cladding. But in practice, it felt more Toyota than Subaru (rebadged bZ4X?). The brand’s outdoorsy DNA was there in name only, and the Solterra’s polite manners never really matched the gritty lifestyle Subaru owners actually live. In fairness, the next-gen Solterra is coming into its own: less of a mug-slinger, more of an everyday EV.

The new 2026 Subaru Uncharted seems ready to fix that. Revealed in New York earlier this year, the Uncharted is a smaller, sportier all-electric crossover that finally looks like something you’d want to get dirty. It sits nearly seven inches shorter than the Solterra (about 170 mm) but squeezes out more than 25 cubic feet (or roughly 700 litres) of cargo space behind the second row. That’s impressive. And alongside its new low-slung 2026 Trailseeker EV sibling, Subaru’s covering its bases.

The 2026 Subaru Uncharted is a Small SUV with Respectable Performance

Performance has always been Subaru’s quiet advantage, and engineers leaned into that here.

Underneath, it runs a 74.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powering either a single-motor FWD setup or dual-motor AWD on Sport and GT trims. Power tops out at 338 hp, good for 0–60 mph in under five seconds (0–100 km/h ≈ five flat). Range is solid: more than 300 miles / 480 km in the long-range FWD version, or around 290 miles / 460 km with AWD. Charging from 10 to 80 percent takes roughly 30 minutes thanks to a pre-conditioning system that works even in cold weather.

Performance has always been Subaru’s quiet advantage, and engineers leaned into that here. The Uncharted’s chassis uses high-strength steel, a low center of gravity from its under-floor battery, and the brand’s familiar Symmetrical AWD with X-Mode on Sport and GT models. Grip, stability, and control on gravel or snow are baked into the setup.

Design Meets Purpose

Inside, it feels more cohesive than Subaru’s recent efforts with a 14-inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual wireless chargers up front, and USB-C ports for the rear. GT trims add ventilated front seats, Harman Kardon audio, and a panoramic roof, while Sport models get StarTex water-repellent upholstery and a heated wheel. A full suite of EyeSight driver assists (lane-change, cross-traffic, adaptive cruise, and more) is standard across the range.

Design-wise, it’s unmistakably Subaru with squared arches, a clean roofline, and new LED lighting with an illuminated six-star badge. Canada and the U.S. both get two-tone roof options on the GT, 18- or 20-inch wheels, and the low-profile roof rails every weekend warrior expects.

Takeaway

The Solterra showed Subaru could build an EV. The Uncharted shows they might finally build one that feels like a Subaru, much like the new 2026 Subaru Trailseeker. Smaller, stronger, and more personality in every panel, it’s shaping up as the all-electric SUV for drivers who don’t want to trade character for efficiency. Stay tuned for our full review to see if this little hauler actually delivers out in the wild.