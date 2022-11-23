2023 VinFast VF 8 Review

Hanoi, VN – VinFast is moving…fast. Excuse the pun, but the Vietnamese startup, which claims to want to sell not one, but four all-new electric vehicles on our market by next year, is rapidly ramping up its stores across the country. Six years ago, the company didn’t even exist. This includes the mid-size VF 8, the full-size VF 9, and the smaller duo with the subcompact VF 6 and compact VF 7.

But to gain the trust of North American consumers, VinFast needs to not only deliver a car, but it also needs to set itself apart from an already well-filled market. We flew down to Vietnam to drive the company’s first electric SUV, the VF 8, to find out if VinFast can in fact back up its claims. Turns out it can.

Battery subscription, or not?

VinFast’s business model is like no other electric vehicle company currently on sale. You first purchase the car, then you must adhere to a battery subscription plan. I know, it’s odd, but intriguing, nevertheless.

VinFast claims that the battery subscription service will grant the consumer exclusive features and services that other EV companies could only dream of, like a lifetime warranty on the battery itself, a replacement if its degradation goes under 70% (other carmakers offer that through their warranty program) and, later, the possibility of upgrading for a more powerful unit. All VinFast vehicles are also backed by a 10-year warranty.

2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal

As I write this, VinFast sells the VF 8 at a starting price of $57,000 in the US and $64,990 in Canada with the battery included. If one chooses to subscribe to the battery service, it’s $42,200 and $54,990, respectively, plus $169 and/or $259 per month for – ahem – unlimited range.

That’s an odd statement considering that all electric vehicles currently come with unlimited range and, well, a battery. VinFast also offers a “limited” battery subscription plan at $39 per month in Canada. That one limits you to only 500 kilometers of usage monthly. Go over your range allowance, and you’ll need to pay 0.09$ per extra kilometer. Okay…

In the US, it’s $35 per month for 310 miles, plus $0.11 for every mile thereafter.

Between Compact and Midsize

So, the VF 8. It’s about the same size as a Volkswagen ID.4, which places it between compact and mid-size segments. It also looks rather good. That’s because it was designed by non-other than renowned Italian design firm Pininfarina.

Underneath the VF 8’s stylish body sits an 82 kWh (usable) battery that powers two electric motors for all-wheel drive. Two trim levels are offered, granting two different power ratings and range estimates. For instance, the VF 8 Eco pumps out 348 combined horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque for a claimed 292 miles or 420 kilometers of range.

2023 Vinfast VF 8 EV SUV. Photo: Amee Reehal VF 8 Eco VF 8 Plus Power 348-hp 402-hp 0-60 mph 5.8-seconds 5.3-seconds Standard Range 260 Miles 248 Miles Extended Range 292 Miles 277 Miles Drivetrain Dual motor, AWD Dual motor, AWD Wheels 19″ 20″

(21″ optional)

The VF 8 Plus on the other hand cranks things up to 402 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque, but range drops slightly to 400 kilometers. Both models offer 150 kW charging power, which translates to a 25-minute 10 to 70% charge on a compatible fast charger.

VF 8 DC-Fast Charging – Fastest charging time (10 – 70%):

VF 8 Eco VF 8 Plus Standard Range: approximately 24 minutes Standard Range: approximately 24 minutes Enhanced Range: approximately 31 minutesFastest charging time (10 – 70%) Enhanced Range: approximately 31 minutes

A Quick Drive, but Enough to See What’s What

I didn’t get to drive the VF 8 for very long. As a matter of fact, I only drove a preproduction model around the factory where it’s built. But my initial impression when strapping myself behind the wheel of this prototype was that the build quality was frankly impressive.

I was also amazed by the cabin’s level of sound deadening. I mean, this is on par with what Volkswagen or even the South-Koreans sell us these days. Remember, VinFast has no history of building automobiles. All of Vietnam doesn’t have a history of building automobiles.

There’s weight in the steering wheel, the vehicle feels well planted to the ground and the squared off hood adds a sense of size, leading an appreciated commanding view of the road.

The VF 8 isn’t as quick off the line as I expected. Its acceleration is more laid back and linear. It also feels big and heavy from behind the wheel. Not because it’s necessarily a massive vehicle – its cabin is large enough to suit a modern family and its gear – but rather from the way it was designed and how it handles.

There’s weight in the steering wheel, the vehicle feels well planted to the ground and the squared off hood adds a sense of size, leading an appreciated commanding view of the road. It leans more towards comfort and refinement than performance and sportiness.

Takeaway: is VinFast’s first attempt at an all-electric, 2-row SUV worth it?

Of course, we’ll need to drive a production-ready example on our North American roads to properly assess what the VF 8 is truly made of. But our first contact did not disappoint. From where I was sitting, the VF 8 felt like a product that could very well compete against established brands. Sadly, none of its in-car technology was operational when I tried the vehicle. I’m genuinely curious to see how that massive Tesla-like central command screen operates.

If things go well, we should get our hands on a production-ready VF 8 by early 2023. So stay tuned for a more thorough review of this intriguing Vietenamese EV. One thing is for certain: VinFast is dead serious about entering our market. As a first attempt, the VF 8 is already exceeding expectations.

