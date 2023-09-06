Tech Meets Tactical: W Motors GHIATH SWAT Edition

In a blaze of glory at the World Police Summit held in Dubai, W Motors pulled the curtains back on their latest powerhouse, the GHIATH SWAT edition. This addition to the GHIATH fleet made its grand entrance from the 7th to the 9th of March 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Before we dive into the features of this badass tactical response vehicle, let’s rewind a bit. Remember the GHIATH Smart Patrol, priced at between $650,000-$980,000? The world’s most advanced security vehicle that caused quite a stir? Well, the GHIATH SWAT is its rugged, bolder sibling, emerging from the Special Projects Division of W Motors.

W Motors GHIATH SWAT Edition It’s tailor-made to tackle the most demanding SWAT team operations out there. According to W Motors, it doesn’t just meet industry standards, it seeks to set them on fire. This beast boasts a ruggedly aggressive design that isn’t just for show. It’s backed by a custom heavy-duty suspension that can handle a payload like a champ while effortlessly conquering diverse terrains.

The GHIATH SWAT isn’t just muscle and brawn; it’s brains too. Loaded with next-generation tech wizardry, this tactical response vehicle is all about ensuring mission safety, security, and success.

Need to disperse a crowd safely? No problem, it comes equipped with a crowd-dispersal smoke system. And for those intense night missions, it rocks not one but two military-grade infrared LED light systems. It’s also got a covert infrared tracking light, just to keep things interesting. But wait, there’s more – high-intensity LED light-supported rear-mounted side pods and a whopping nine surveillance cameras with number plate recognition capabilities.

W Motors GHIATH SWAT Edition W Motors GHIATH SWAT Edition

Inside, this isn’t your average vehicle interior; it’s more like stepping into the future. Facial recognition? Check. Driver behavior-enabled surveillance cameras? Double check. Worried about keeping tabs on the GHIATH SWAT’s location? Well, it’s got a vehicle GPS tracker deployment system that’s second to none, according to the company. Real-time connectivity with the control centre ensures seamless communication, even in the heat of the action.

But here’s the icing on the cake – two removable military-spec Android tablets mounted in the rear seats and four police body cam charging docks. It’s a tech paradise in there, designed to make every SWAT team’s mission smoother, safer, and more efficient.

At the end of the day, the GHIATH SWAT isn’t just a tactical response vehicle; it’s a symbol of what’s possible when cutting-edge technology and unwavering determination come together. One thing’s for sure – the world just got a whole lot safer, thanks to W Motors’ pursuit of excellence in the name of security and peace.