What Happens When Brabus Builds a Supercar for the Water?

When Brabus, the German tuning powerhouse known for turning performance cars into high-octane beasts, decides to conquer the seas, you get the Brabus Shadow 1200 Cross Top Black Ops Signature Edition. Yes, the name’s a mouthful, but it’s only fitting for a vessel that screams exclusivity, performance, and luxury. Think of it as the supercar equivalent of boats, designed for those who want to make a statement (on the water, not just the road).

Brabus Shadow 1200 Cross Top Black Ops Signature Edition

Engines : Twin Mercury Racing 450R outboards

: Twin Mercury Racing 450R outboards Power : 1,200 horsepower combined

: 1,200 horsepower combined Top Speed : Over 60 knots (69 mph)

: Over 60 knots (69 mph) Length : 37 feet (approx. 11.2 meters)

: 37 feet (approx. 11.2 meters) Weight : ~4,500 kg (9,920 lbs)

: ~4,500 kg (9,920 lbs) Fuel Capacity: 730 liters (193 gallons)

“…a near-perfect blend of adrenaline-pumping performance and luxury fit for a Russian oligarch.”

Powered by twin Mercury Racing 450R outboard engines, the Shadow 1200 boasts a mind-blowing 1,200 horsepower, enough to push this 37-foot monster to speeds of over 60 knots. For comparison, that’s the marine equivalent of driving a Brabus-modified AMG on the Autobahn. It’s fast, it’s bold, and it’s not for the faint of heart. It’s still underpowered compared to this 1,800-horsepower Tesla boat powered by two Model S powertrains, but hey, this Brabus beast isn’t a concept.

Brabus Shadow 1200 Cross Top Black Ops Signature Edition

But speed isn’t the only selling point here. True to Brabus’ DNA, the Shadow 1200 is as much about craftsmanship as it is about performance. Every detail, from the hand-stitched upholstery to the carbon fiber accents, reflects the brand’s obsession with luxury. The custom paint job alone required 1,200 man-hours, according to the German tuner. It’s a status symbol through and through. And the luxe looks are coupled with serious functionality. The Shadow 1200’s deck is designed for both lounging and adventure, with spacious seating, sunpads, and a wet bar for entertaining.

Related – Brabus’ Blacked-Out Mansion on Wheels with 1,918 lb-ft of Torque

BRABUS Shadow 1200 Cross Top Black Ops Signature Edition



























So, what happens when Brabus builds a supercar for the water? You get the Shadow 1200: a near-perfect blend of adrenaline-pumping performance and luxury fit for a Russian oligarch. It’s a watercraft for those who demand the same uncompromising standards on the waves as they do on the road. And honestly, if you’re lucky enough to own one, the real question is: why stop at land when you can dominate the sea, too? Pricing isn’t listed, but you can order this Brabus vessel here.