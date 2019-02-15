Finding some cool art to hang in the office, garage, or man cave can be a struggle — and we’re not talking about vintage garage signs and neon beer lights. Motorsport lifestyle brand, Linear Edge, just made this time-consuming task a little easier with their variety of wall-mounted sculptures in the shape of famous car and bike racing tracks.

They offer both car art and track art in a variety of mediums including coasters, 3D sculptures incorporating contours and elevations, canvases, and engravings. But it’s these sweet, clean-looking 2D wall hanging sculptures built of Baltic birch wood topped with a layer of black laminate that caught our eye. If American walnut is more your thing, check out this Porsche 911 writing desk.

Of course, if you’re a car lover you’ll gawk at these all day, patting yourself on the back for landing an easy way to bring a little of your personality into the room; but even to those who care nothing about racing (i.e. the Wife), it’s easy to value these as modern art, enhancing any room’s decor.

Starting at US$99.00, we counted about 100 tracks to choose from, with a few going for $199.00, including the famous Nürburgring. If none of these work for you, Linear Edge will make a custom track as well, for a hundred bucks.

For everyone else, the high-quality track designs cover Formula 1, MotoGP, World Superbike, World Endurance Championship, and IndyCar, to name a few. Each piece comes with mounting hardware including 3M Command Strips included for hanging; full-size sculptures are 1.5″ deep while half-size pieces measure .75″ deep.

Check out Linear Edge’s full lineup of 2D track sculptures here.