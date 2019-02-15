Linear Edge’s 2D Sculpted Track Designs Belong in Any Room

Modern wood wall art for the motorsports fiends

Finding some cool art to hang in the office, garage, or man cave can be a struggle — and we’re not talking about vintage garage signs and neon beer lights. Motorsport lifestyle brand, Linear Edge, just made this time-consuming task a little easier with their variety of wall-mounted sculptures in the shape of famous car and bike racing tracks.

They offer both car art and track art in a variety of mediums including coasters, 3D sculptures incorporating contours and elevations, canvases, and engravings. But it’s these sweet, clean-looking 2D wall hanging sculptures built of Baltic birch wood topped with a layer of black laminate that caught our eye. If American walnut is more your thing, check out this Porsche 911 writing desk.

Of course, if you’re a car lover you’ll gawk at these all day, patting yourself on the back for landing an easy way to bring a little of your personality into the room; but even to those who care nothing about racing (i.e. the Wife), it’s easy to value these as modern art, enhancing any room’s decor.

Nurburgring linear edge wood wall art
Hang the Nurburgring above your mantel, crafted from 13 layers of Baltic birch and finished with black laminate. Photo: Linear Edge

Starting at US$99.00, we counted about 100 tracks to choose from, with a few going for $199.00, including the famous Nürburgring. If none of these work for you, Linear Edge will make a custom track as well, for a hundred bucks.

For everyone else, the high-quality track designs cover Formula 1, MotoGP, World Superbike, World Endurance Championship, and IndyCar, to name a few. Each piece comes with mounting hardware including 3M Command Strips included for hanging; full-size sculptures are 1.5″ deep while half-size pieces measure .75″ deep.

Check out Linear Edge’s full lineup of 2D track sculptures here.

