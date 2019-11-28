Las Vegas, NV – Yakima brought a bunch of new gear transport solutions to the recent SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

In the spring of 2019, the Portland, Oregon based company introduced a range of truck racks that have proved to be a huge hit with pickup owners. All three are designed for use with the company’s new HD bars.

The racks are available in three heights. Bedrock HD mounts flush to the top of the bed – ideal for transporting bikes, cargo boxes or a rooftop tent, with up to 300 lb on-road carrying capacity.

The fixed-position, mid-height Outpost HD is great for overlanding, when you want to keep a lower centre of gravity, but still want to carry up to 300 lb of gear – or up to 500 lb on-road.

OverHaul HD for the pickup fans

OverHaul HD truck racks are height-adjustable. Photo: Yakima

The third option, OverHaul HD, carries as much as Outpost but is fully adjustable to support loads up to and beyond the cab height. Yakima says that multiple tie-down points and the ability to fit most truck beds – plus compatibility with Retrax XR tonneau covers – contribute to Overhaul’s outstanding functionality.

And as with Bedrock and Outpost, once the bases are fixed in place, the rack can be unlocked and removed when not required, without needing to reattach the bases for every use.

The versatility of the LockNLoad Platform

The LockNLoad platform rack can be customized with all manner of accessories. Photo: Graham Heeps

Another star of the SEMA booth was the LockNLoad platform rack we featured here, which was introduced in late-September after a couple of years in development with Yakima’s team in Australia.

Tested on backroads in the Outback, the low-profile rack is said to major on versatility and comes in six sizes to suit all types of vehicles, from a Subaru Crosstrek to a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.

Yakima’s familiar T-slots – in the frame and in the slats – make it easy to install accessories like a perimeter rail kit, spare wheel holder or light bar brackets, or the platform can be customized with a kayak or bike rack.

Yakima’s new GrandTour Cargo Boxes adds new streamlined products to the lineup

Sleek and modern, the GrandTour is a premium addition to Yakim’s Cargo Box Collection. Photo: Yakima

Finally, Yakima provided a sneak peek of the new line of GrandTour Cargo Boxes, which will be available from February 2020. Featuring a sleeker, more streamlined design, they’ll be available in 16 and 18-cu.ft. capacities. There’s dual-sided opening for easy access and a torque-limiting wrench to avoid stripping the fixings during installation.

Hit up Yakima’s website to learn more.