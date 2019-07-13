When it comes to roof racks, Yakima has always led the pack — both in design and their limited lifetime product warranty. The US-based company has been in the game for decades, helping families haul their goods for those long road trips while ensuring demanding adventure-seekers hit their destinations with everything intact.

For 2019, Yakima adds the new Platform Rack Collection arriving in August, to include the LockNLoad — a slim, modular platform purpose-built for rugged utility. Available in six sizes with a load rating of 165-440 lbs, the off-road rated roof rack makes its way over from Australia where it has been backcountry-tested before hitting our North American shores.

Powder-coated for durability with a corrosion-resistant aluminum construction, the ultra low-profile rack will carry anything from rooftop tents to jerry cans. Big items like bikes and kayaks will mount easily via side-to-side slats which act like crossbars. Keeping wind noise in check, an integrated wind deflector and push-down infill sits on the frame’s front side.

Worthy of the Australian Outback, the LockNLoad Platform Roof Rack will come in six sizes and offer a variety of accessories designed for various applications. Photo: Yakima

Roof rack accessories to ramp it up

Unlike most of Yakima’s other stow and go products, the LockNLoad Accessories Collection ramps things up, allowing customers to customize a sport, utility, or off-road vehicle’s rooftop with the company’s Rugged Outdoor Collection of accessories. These include:

Jerry Can Holder: or 20L of water

or 20L of water Jack Holder: carry that high-lift jack

carry that high-lift jack Corner Brackets: secures hard-shelled cargo

secures hard-shelled cargo Light-N-Up Bracket: house a light bar

house a light bar Perimeter Rail Kit: for added support

for added support Spare Wheel Restraint: haul an extra wheel

These accessories all range in price from US$69 to $279. Check out the gallery below for examples.

Availability and price

We haven’t tested the LockNLoad just yet but if it’s good enough for the Australian Outback, we’re pretty sure it’s good enough for your next North American overlanding adventure.

The Yakima LockNLoad Platform starts at US$729 up to $979, and goes on sale August 2019. Learn more here.