Currently set to Index
Currently set to Follow
  • Gear
    • AllMan Cave IdeasProduct ReviewsTire ReviewsStyle
      Gear

      Roof rack leader Yakima adds slim LockNLoad Platform for 2019

      Gear Editor
      Yakima adds the new Platform Rack Collection to include the LockNLoad — a slim, modular platform purpose-built for rugged utility. Starts at US$729.
      Gear

      Shell Rotella adds dedicated oil for gasoline pickup trucks and SUVs

      Graham Heeps
      Shell has launched Rotella Gas Truck, a full-synthetic engine oil that’s designed to provide protection for gasoline-powered pickup trucks and SUVs under…
      Gear

      LEGO 2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Creator Expert Set

      Gear Editor
      LEGO immortalizes the new 2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy as a 12-inch long, 1,023 Creator Expert set due out early next month for…
      Land Rover Defender

      Land Rover X LEGO Defender Technic

      Amee Reehal
      The 2,573-piece LEGO Defender Technic set drops in October 2019; the 2020 Defender SUV in September. Is this a glimpse at the real thing? We love it anyway.
  • Tire Guide
GearTools

Roof rack leader Yakima adds slim LockNLoad Platform for 2019

Gear Roof rack leader Yakima adds slim LockNLoad Platform for 2019

Locked, loaded, and ready to go

by Gear Editor
Tweet
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email

When it comes to roof racks, Yakima has always led the pack — both in design and their limited lifetime product warranty. The US-based company has been in the game for decades, helping families haul their goods for those long road trips while ensuring demanding adventure-seekers hit their destinations with everything intact.

For 2019, Yakima adds the new Platform Rack Collection arriving in August, to include the LockNLoad — a slim, modular platform purpose-built for rugged utility. Available in six sizes with a load rating of 165-440 lbs, the off-road rated roof rack makes its way over from Australia where it has been backcountry-tested before hitting our North American shores.

Related: Yakima helps new Ford Ranger accessorize for any adventure

Powder-coated for durability with a corrosion-resistant aluminum construction, the ultra low-profile rack will carry anything from rooftop tents to jerry cans. Big items like bikes and kayaks will mount easily via side-to-side slats which act like crossbars. Keeping wind noise in check, an integrated wind deflector and push-down infill sits on the frame’s front side.

Yakima LockNLoad roof rack rear view
Worthy of the Australian Outback, the LockNLoad Platform Roof Rack will come in six sizes and offer a variety of accessories designed for various applications. Photo: Yakima

Roof rack accessories to ramp it up

Unlike most of Yakima’s other stow and go products, the LockNLoad Accessories Collection ramps things up, allowing customers to customize a sport, utility, or off-road vehicle’s rooftop with the company’s Rugged Outdoor Collection of accessories. These include:

  • Jerry Can Holder: or 20L of water
  • Jack Holder: carry that high-lift jack
  • Corner Brackets: secures hard-shelled cargo
  • Light-N-Up Bracket: house a light bar
  • Perimeter Rail Kit: for added support
  • Spare Wheel Restraint: haul an extra wheel

These accessories all range in price from US$69 to $279. Check out the gallery below for examples.

Availability and price

We haven’t tested the LockNLoad just yet but if it’s good enough for the Australian Outback, we’re pretty sure it’s good enough for your next North American overlanding adventure.

The Yakima LockNLoad Platform starts at US$729 up to $979, and goes on sale August 2019. Learn more here.

Tweet
Pin
Share
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
Gear Editor
Our gear team sourcing and dishing out the latest in men's essentials for guys who pave their own path in life. From motor-inspired goods to EDC for adventure and everything in-between.
Previous articleShell Rotella adds dedicated oil for gasoline pickup trucks and SUVs
Next articleFirst Drive: 2020 Hyundai Palisade Review

UP NEXT

Gear

BeachBox Portable Shower for Campers & Road Warriors

Gear Editor -
Well-designed & compact, the BeachBox portable shower isn't just for surfers. Campers, off-roaders, and Dads tired of sandy kids in their cars can rejoice.
Read more
Tools

Road Gear: Defender Multi Tool

Gear Editor -
Crack open that beer or check your tire thread in style. Whether you're a fan of the iconic 4x4 or not the Defender Multi Tool offers 11 tools in one. Nice.
Read more
Motorcycle Gear

New Motorcycle GPS Navigation That Mounts To Your Handlebars

Gear Editor -
The Beeline Moto motorcycle gps navigation is simple, elegant, lasts about 20-hours and hopes to end motorcyclists' frustration on the road.
Read more
Motorcycle Gear

SignalWear’s Smart Motorcycle Gloves with LED Turn Signals

Gear Editor -
The world's first 'smart' motorcycle gloves with built-in LED signal blinking technology hits the market to today, launching on Kickstarter.
Read more
Product Reviews

SVØRN Arcus Carabiner Review: Your Keys Will Love You

Amee Reehal -
Swedish designer SVORN transforms the ordinary into something less mundane. We get our hands (and keys) on the Arcus Carabiner at $39.95 US.
Read more
Gear

Grypmat Tool Mat: The Grippy, Flexible Solution for Mechanics

Gear Editor -
Grippy, flexible, and chemical resistant, the Grypmat Tool Mat is an easy solution for a somewhat annoying situation for the busy mechanic.
Read more
TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
Tag-Heuer-Carrera-Drive-Timer

The Tag Heuer Carrera Drive Timer

Icon Overlord Resistance Jacket

The Icon Overlord Resistance Jacket – Abrasion Resistance Meets Style

blipshift-review-accessory-line-2015

Car T-Shirt Maker Blipshift expands Line with Ties and Bags