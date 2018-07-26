The 2019 F-150 Limited may just be the best version of Ford’s best-selling pickup yet, short of the Raptor, of course. It’s the most powerful sporting the Raptor’s 450-hp engine, the most advanced with tech including Pro Trailer Backup Assist, and the most upscale with updated interior features.

We’re thinking popular luxury pickups like the Sierra Denali, including the new 2019 model, or the new 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn Edition will see stiff competition with the arrival of the 2019 F-150 Limited late 2018.

As Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager, puts it, “(F-150 owners) wanted more power, so we combined Raptor’s engine with Limited’s business-class features to deliver Baja fierceness, boardroom style and the grit to tackle tough jobs.”

2019 Limited gets the best F-150 engine

Producing more than enough power from the high-output 3.5L EcoBoost V6 including 510 lb.-ft. of torque, this upscale F-150 rides on polished aluminum 22-inch wheels, gets a unique satin-finish grille and tailgate applique, and standard power-deployable running boards to ramp up the luxury look.

End of the day, this powerplant makes more power than any light-duty pickup on the market right now, and looks good doing it sporting a new dual exhaust system with exhaust tips smoothly integrated into new rear bumper cutouts.

2019 F-150 Limited Interior

Inside, the cabin finds more premium materials and two-toned features like the New Camel Back two-tone leather; front seats get the massage treatment for lumbar support.

As Ford puts it, “Every aspect of the truck’s interior has been scrutinized down to the smallest detail – even the holes in the microperforated leather are enlarged to improve cooling performance.

Apply CarPlay, Android Auto, FordPass, and Wi-Fi access for up to 10 devices come standard.

2019 F-150 Limited Release Date

Expect deliveries of the new Limited F-150 late 2018. Pricing isn’t announced yet but we’ll have that once Ford releases it. But we’re expecting starting MSRP north of US$60,000, similar to the current 2018 F-150 Limited.

But hey, if you’re a Raptor fan who’ll trade in luxury for performance, check out our Raptor page.