The 3 Series has been going strong for over 40 years, in many ways, a pioneer in the sport sedan world, particularly in North America when it first arrived back in 1976 on the heels of the iconic BMW 2002. The new 2020 renditions made their world debut last month at the LA Auto Show.

Redesigned 3 Series for 2020

While these new 7th-generation models, available in either M340i or all-wheel drive M340i xDrive, are the most powerful non-M 3 Series ever offered and packed with all the tech you’d expect, the styling is anonymous and lacks that bold attitude we’ve come to expect from BMW.

But hey, looks are a personal preference and if the new, uninspiring design helps BMW sell more units, all the power to them to retain the 3 Series’ title as world’s biggest-selling premium car with over 15 million units been sold worldwide.

The company puts it as using “a combination of precisely drawn lines and strikingly contoured surfaces to create a modern interpretation of the sporting aesthetic.” Sounds good.

Compared to the outgoing 2018 models, these new 2020 sedans sit 2.9-inches longer, 0.6-inches wider and 0.5-inches taller; overall, lending these German rockets a more agile and planted feel. Of course, they still sport that classic front BMW kidney grill, now framed by a single surround and split up by wide bars that link to the headlight units.

New 3 Series Power & Performance Updates

In an attempt to bridge performance gap with the more robust M Series, BMW ramped up the suspension, engine and technologies for the 2020 3 Series, offering consumers more incentive to buy without feeling like crap they couldn’t step up to the M. And that’s a good thing.

Both new M340s get the same 3.0L, 6-cylinder, inline engine putting down 382-hp and peak torque of 369 lb-ft, mated to a standard 8-speed Sport Steptronic transmission with updated shift paddles on the steering wheel for manual gear operation.

Increasing boosting duties, the engine’s twin-scroll turbocharger shaves off around 25% weight for 2020, helping build boost faster. Expect these sedans to reach 0-60 mph in about 4.2-seconds.

Release Date & Price

Expect the new 2020 3 Series models to hit dealerships Summer 2019 across North America.

Pricing starts at US$54,000 MSRP for the M340i, plus $995 destination charge; the M340i xDrive will go for US$56,000 plus $995. These are actually reasonable price-points for the entire package — if you’re ok with the bland looks.

2020 3 Series Photos: