2020 BMW 7 Series front rolling
Unlike the others, BMW skipped the 2019 Detroit Auto Show this week to unveil their wares; and didn’t debut anything at CES 2019, either.

Perhaps they chose to ditch out on the hype and holler. Or maybe the Munich-based automaker just dropped the ball somewhere along the way and didn’t have their stuff together.

We don’t know. Nevertheless, the luxury brand’s newest variant of their full-size sedan broke cover and it exudes all the brash and elegance you’d expect from the flagship product.

Since arriving just over 40-years ago, the 7 Series continues to go strong – arguably one of the best overall full-sizers on the market, now entering its 6th-generation.

The Full-Size Sedan Will Offer Plug-in Hybrid Option

Under the hood, the 2020 7 Series gets a choice of 6-cylinder, 8-cylinder, and 12-cylinder turbocharged engines, along with a new plugin-hybrid model, all available when it arrives this spring. Special attention was paid to the xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system and standard 8-speed Sport Steptronic transmission, both receiving significant updates.

2020 BMW 7 Series rear rolling

Exterior Design with Larger Grille Treatment

Design-wise, the big changes happen up front where everything is 2-inches taller to accommodate the bigger kidney grille possibly taken from their full-size X7, from the looks of it. Fans of the 7 Series may be on the fence on the new styling, with those skinny headlights and LED inserts.

New 7 Series Interior

Inside, expect soft-close doors, a Harman-Kardon stereo system, Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and Apple CarPlay all as standards. For some reason, Android Auto won’t be available with the 2020 model release.

2020 7 Series Optional & Packages

To step it up, the new full-size sedan will offer the following optional packages:

  • Autobahn Package
  • Cold Weather Package
  • Driving Assistance Professional Package
  • Interior Design Package
  • Luxury Rear Seating Package
  • M Sport Package
  • Executive Package
  • Premium Package
  • Rear Executive Lounge Seating Package

2020 BMW 7 Series interior

Release Date and Price

Available in 740i, 740i xDrive and 745e xDrive trims, expect North American dealerships to receive the new BMW 7 Series sometime this Spring 2019. Pricing will be officially announced closer to the sale date, so stay tuned.

Amee Reehal
http://ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.

