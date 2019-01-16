Unlike the others, BMW skipped the 2019 Detroit Auto Show this week to unveil their wares; and didn’t debut anything at CES 2019, either.
Perhaps they chose to ditch out on the hype and holler. Or maybe the Munich-based automaker just dropped the ball somewhere along the way and didn’t have their stuff together.
We don’t know. Nevertheless, the luxury brand’s newest variant of their full-size sedan broke cover and it exudes all the brash and elegance you’d expect from the flagship product.
Since arriving just over 40-years ago, the 7 Series continues to go strong – arguably one of the best overall full-sizers on the market, now entering its 6th-generation.
The Full-Size Sedan Will Offer Plug-in Hybrid Option
Under the hood, the 2020 7 Series gets a choice of 6-cylinder, 8-cylinder, and 12-cylinder turbocharged engines, along with a new plugin-hybrid model, all available when it arrives this spring. Special attention was paid to the xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system and standard 8-speed Sport Steptronic transmission, both receiving significant updates.
Exterior Design with Larger Grille Treatment
Design-wise, the big changes happen up front where everything is 2-inches taller to accommodate the bigger kidney grille possibly taken from their full-size X7, from the looks of it. Fans of the 7 Series may be on the fence on the new styling, with those skinny headlights and LED inserts.
New 7 Series Interior
Inside, expect soft-close doors, a Harman-Kardon stereo system, Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, and Apple CarPlay all as standards. For some reason, Android Auto won’t be available with the 2020 model release.
2020 7 Series Optional & Packages
To step it up, the new full-size sedan will offer the following optional packages:
- Autobahn Package
- Cold Weather Package
- Driving Assistance Professional Package
- Interior Design Package
- Luxury Rear Seating Package
- M Sport Package
- Executive Package
- Premium Package
- Rear Executive Lounge Seating Package
Release Date and Price
Available in 740i, 740i xDrive and 745e xDrive trims, expect North American dealerships to receive the new BMW 7 Series sometime this Spring 2019. Pricing will be officially announced closer to the sale date, so stay tuned.