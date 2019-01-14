For twenty-years, the huge, luxurious Cadillac Escalade has been the go-to for families (and rappers) looking to go big or go home. Finally, the storied brand adds a 3-row option with the 2020 XT6 — offering a more reasonable footprint compared to the Escalade while more cargo, cabin space, and power versus the smaller XT5.

Hence, Caddy’s SUV lineup appears to be complete with the recent introduction of the compact XT4 (reviewed here) and now the new XT6.

As with most luxury haulers, the Cadillac’s latest SUV looks to make the driving experience an enjoyable one — one that focuses on luxury, an adaptable cabin with all the tech you’d expect, paired to a smooth drive with responsive handling.

Performance

Powering the XT6 is a 3.6L V6 engine mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission, along with 4 driving modes to handle various road conditions. The new SUV isn’t in production-mode just yet but expect horsepower to be 310-hp / 229-hp @ 6600 and torque at 271 lb.ft / 373 lb.ft @ 5000.

Some driver standards include low speed forward auto braking; front and rear park assist; land keep assist with land departure; and forward collision alert, to name a few.

But consumers will need to pay extra for things like rear camera mirror with remote wash; forward and reverse auto braking; rear pedestrian alert; and even head-up display which, frankly, we feel should be a standard in a luxury vehicle these days.

AWD is standard on Premium Luxury and XT6 Sport. The Sport model features a Sport Control active twin-clutch AWD design that helps enhance the driving experience with active yaw control.

Styling & Design

The 2020 XT6 exemplifies Cadillac’s new design approach carried across the entire new SUV and crossover family, flossing strong proportions with aggressive yet elegant styling cues. The XT6’s headlights are small and narrow for a cleaner look up front while the rear finds straight lines running east to west — overall, a handsome-looking sports ute with the right angles.

XT6 Sport and Premium Luxury models

For a more personalized touch, expect the Premium Luxury and Sport models to offer more interior and exterior customization options.

It’s nice to see Cadillac offering sportier versions of their SUVs with a Sport trim — something we admired with the new, smaller XT4 crossover. Sport is defined by darker accents and more aggressive, performance-inspired details. So, you’re still getting all the luxury with a touch of stealthy styling.

The XT6 Sport rolls on optional 21-inch wheels (20-inch standard) and finds a black grille with a specific, V-Series-inspired pattern, paired to black window moldings and roof rails.

Premium Luxury gets a pair of through-fascia exhaust outlets; unique front and rear fascias with red taillight lenses; Bright Galvano finish on the grille, side window moldings and roof rails; and 20-inch wheels.

2020 XT6 Availability Begins in Spring

Cadillac begins taking orders for the new XT6 this Spring 2019 with pricing announced closer to production taking place at the Spring Hill, Tennessee plant. So we’ll guess the new Caddy will hit dealerships sometime in Fall 2019.

