The next-generation 2020 Forte5 made its North American debut in Montreal last night, flossing a sporty hatchback attitude and refined look, with all intentions for it be the performance-focused “bad boy” within the Forte family, according the Kia.

Powering the new 3rd-generation Forte Hatch will be either a 1.6L Turbo or 2.0L MPI engine, paired to the automaker’s new IVT transmission. This turbo-CVT combo aims to offer the fuel efficiencies you’d expect from a small hatch but without taking a hit in performance.

Kia’s popular Forte lineup of sedans, coupes, and 5-door hatches have a strong global presence since arriving back in 2008. No question, the Korean compact car has come a long way, with improvements in all columns.

But when it comes to design, Kia has been knocking it out of the park. Good example is the small yet meaty little Rio hatch we reviewed last year.

And the redesigned 2019 Forte sedan, reviewed here.

The new Forte hatch is no exception. Inspired by the sporty Procee’d and GT Line sold in Europe, the redesigned 2020 Forte5 looks sharp, bold, and void of cheesy design cues we’re seeing in way too many of the volume-selling cars these days.

As the brand puts it, ”Kia is continuing to put design, performance and technology at the forefront of all our new vehicles and this new Forte5 is another great example.”

Forte5 GT

The real head-turner and neck-jerker will the the Forte5 GT — a more performance-oriented variant with the available 1.6L Turbo GDI engine mated to a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission.

Availability this Fall

The 2020 Forte5 hits dealerships this Fall 2019; pricing hasn’t been confirmed. To get up close, the new hatch makes its official North American public appearance at the 2019 Montreal Auto Show this month, running January 18 – 27.