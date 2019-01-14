700-HP Street-Legal 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Hits the Scene

Next-evolution Mustang performance bred from Ford GT and Mustang GT4

Largest brakes, best cornering, best track times — basically, one of the best Mustangs rolling off the Ford production line, ever

The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 has solidified itself as the most powerful street-legal Ford product to date, just unveiled at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show.

But hey, the new Mustang Shelby GT350 with faster track times and improved design is no slouch either.

0-60 in the mid-3-second range

Not hard to see why. Boasting 700-hp from a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 paired to a TREMEC 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, the Shelby GT500 benefits from Ford’s racing programs to level-up this Mustang to a completely new place in the storied Pony car’s rich history spanning 50-plus years.

Expect this beast to hit the 0-60 mph mark in the mid-three-second range, and drag strip quarter-mile in the sub-11-second vicinity.

2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 top view

Some key features

Some notables that set this insane Mustang apart from the numerous other variants include

  • a dual-clutch transmission (a segment first) that will shift like butter in less than 100 milliseconds
  • race-tuned active chassis drive modes courtesy of Ford Performance
  • a new design for improved thermal management with increased downforce
  • the largest front rotor brakes you’ll find on any American sports coupe

2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 rear view

Other updates include a new electronic power steering unit, a revised suspension setup, and lighter coil springs both front and rear.

As Ford Performance puts it, “With its supercar-level powertrain, the all-new Shelby GT500 takes the sixth-generation Mustang to a performance level once reserved only for exotics.”

New Mustang Shelby Release Date & Pricing

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but deliveries of this all-new 2020 Mustang begin this Fall 2019.

UP NEXT: Check out all our Mustang reviews here.

2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Photos:

