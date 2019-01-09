How does the new 2020 Porsche 911 Cabriolet hit the scene? With a top that operates quicker than ever and 23 extra horses under the hood.

Six short weeks since the introduction of the new 8th-generation 992 at the LA Auto Show, Porsche drops the second variant of the Carrera S and 4S with their convertible model.

Propelled by a new eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission handling the flat-six turbocharged engine in the S models, putting down 443-hp, the new 911 Cabriolet receives the same love and attention found it the Coupe variant.

Sitting wider with redesigned shoulderlines and design cues, the next-generation 911 rolls on 20-inch wheels up front and 21-inch in the back, overall receiving 45-mm body width increase.

But Cabriolet fans are probably more interested in the more vital things — like the top fabric which is equipped with new hydraulics for smoother and quicker operation reducing the opening time to around 12 seconds, all operation at speed of up to 31 mph for those can’t pull over are simply too lazy to do so. Bonus though, the electric wind deflector reduces drafts during top down cruising.

New 911 Cabriolet Arrives Late Summer 2019

North American dealerships will begin receiving the 2020 911 Carrera S and 4S Cabriolet late summer.

US pricing for the Carrera S Cabriolet starts at US$126,100, and US$133,400 for the all-wheel drive Carrera 4S Cabriolet.

Canadian pricing starts from C$143,700 and C$152,100, respectively.