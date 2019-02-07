The mid-size champ for 14 years running, the 2020 Toyota Tacoma has a message for the newcomers: Bring it.

Fortunately, Toyota’s third-generation small pickup can back up this confidence as the unending award winner for segment-leading value all these years. While the Tacoma TRD Pro takes it to another level.

But worthy contenders are closing in with the Chevy Colorado and new Ford Ranger back on the scene.

Oh yeah, and the new Jeep Gladiator. Yes, it’s a pickup.

The Ford Ranger, in particular, is a strong competitor for not only the category-leading Tacoma, but also GM’s highly successful GMC Canyon and Nissan’s dated Frontier.

With exception to the Frontier, we feel these are all great pickups; the Colorado looks beefy in a small size, the Ranger comes over from Europe and could use a better refresh but otherwise has a lot to offer, and fans of the small Toyota truck will likely stick with their favourite, and for 2020, there are some significant updates.

2020 Tacoma Trims

There are the 6 flavours available, all offering more than 30 configurations:

SR — the work-ready version

SR5 – the perhaps best-value trim

TRD Sport — better handling and most athletic

TRD Off-Road — to tackle the off-road

TRD Pro — built for adventure

Limited — grand daddy version with all the bell and whistles

Changes: New Tacoma Headlights, Upgraded Multimedia, and Fresh Wheel Designs Part of the 2020 Refresh

Each Tacoma trim brings something different to table in terms of 2020 updates, but expect most of them to get a new front grille design and new or updated wheel, each tailored to the specific grade. Along with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility inside the cabin.

The entry-level SR finds a bigger 7-inch screen while the SR5 gets an 8-inch, both touchscreen. From the SR5 and up, 10-way power adjustable driver seat with power lumbar support comes standard.

Expect the TRD Sport to ride on new 17-inch wheels; TRD Off-Road to get a chrome insert taillamp and Passenger Smart Key entry; and top-of-the-line Limited to get a more upscale look than before to include new Panoramic View Monitor (PVM), 18-inch wheels, and standard LED DRL and LED headlamps.

2 Engine choices

Both paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission, the two engines available include the 2.7L DOHC 4-cylinder with 159-hp and 180 lb-ft of torque, and an optional 3.5L V6 putting down 278-hp and 265 lb-ft of torque.