TRD Pro VS Trailhunter: Toyota’s Range-Topping Tacomas Compared

Both of these burly, mid-size trucks are the range-topping models. They’re both motivated by the same 326 horsepower hybrid powertrain, and share other similarities you won’t find on other Tacomas, like distinct suspension upgrades, off-road tires, LED light bars, and more.

But now, the 2024 Tacoma enters its next-generation, completely redesigned from the ground up. And a part of the Taco transformation includes a Baja-ready TRD Pro unlike anything we’ve seen in the past, and the addition of the new overlanding Trailhunter factory-fitted with all the adventure goods.

2024 Tacoma TRD Pro (bottom) and Tacoma Trailhunter (top). Photo: Toyota Release date: Toyota is giving us a late 2023 release date for the new Tacoma. But this is for the gas-powered i-FORCE models. 2024 Tacomas with the hybrid i-FORCE MAX, including the TRD Pro and Trailhunter, are slated to arrive Spring 2024.

With this next-gen redesign comes two premium off-roaders with very distinct personalities, and frankly, likely won’t cater to the same 2024 Tacoma shopper.

Essentially, they’re well-groomed, highly-capable, off-road Tacoma brothers — but from different mothers. Here’s a closer look.

First, a quick look at both top grade, hybrid Tacomas

TRD Pro: Baja-inspired Tacoma with all the good stuff

For as long as we can remember, the TRD Pro has always been the top-of-the-line grade in the Tacoma lineup — right above the TRD Off-Road then Limited.

It checks off the boxes when it comes to off road abilities, go-fast performance, and more upscale interior features. It’s one of the most popular Taco trims, and there’s a reason it’s known as the ultimate adventure machine in a compact size.

Even the outgoing 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro dialled it up with an increased front and rear suspension, new wheels, improved rebound shake, and FOX shocks.

2024 Tacoma TRD Pro. Photo: Toyota 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro. Photo: Toyota

But for 2024, it goes much further, exclusively getting the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain; compared to the outgoing V6 gas engine, this hybrid nearly doubles the output.

Off-road performance improves with 2.5-inch FOX internal bypass manual modal Quick Switch 3 (QS3) shocks with rear piggyback style remote reservoirs and rear FOX IFP Bump Stops.

Tacoma Trailhunter: Designed purely for overlanding and adventure

From the dealership straight to the woods, the new Tacoma Trailhunter is ready to pounce right out the gate with essentially everything an adventurer would need from a small camping truck.

Plus, with a plethora of aftermarket accessories available — both from Toyota and private manufacturers — Taco owners can always further upgrade their mid-size pickups into proper overlanders to conquer the unbeaten path and escape the city for a few days.

2024 Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal

Over and above the TRD Pro, the Trailhunter is factory fitted with 2.5-inch Old Man Emu forged monotube position sensitive shocks with rear piggyback style remote reservoirs, bronze-coloured Trailhunter forged aluminum upper control arms, 18-inch bronze-coloured Trailhunter wheels, the TRD Pro’s RIGID LED fog lamps but with switchable white/amber options, a high-mount air intake, a bed utility bar, and more.

TRD Pro Vs Trailhunter: big features setting them apart (from each other and from other Tacomas)

If you’re deciding between these two Taco heavy-weights, below are all the key features you’ll need to know about; from standards on both and features they both share, to important upgrades only available on the TRD Pro and Trailhunter flavoured Tacomas.

TRD Pro’s new Standard IsoDynamic Performance Seat

2024 Tacoma TRD Pro with new IsoDynamic Performance Seat. Photo: Toyota

Right out the gate, there’s one very distinct TRD Pro feature that’s too unique not to discuss separately at length — compared to Trailhunter and every other mid-size truck on the market. It’s these crazy, new seats.

No, the new IsoDynamic Performance Seat isn’t some high-tech propulsion chair. But if that existed, it would probably look like this.

Of all eight 2024 Tacomas, only the TRD Pro gets these new segment-first seats — both driver and passenger. Essentially, the new seat uses an air-over-oil shock absorber system allowing for vertical and lateral seat movement simultaneously to dampen body movement and stabilize the head and neck to keep alignment with the spine.

The goal is to improve driver focus by stabilizing field of vision, improve comfort, and reduce fatigue when hitting the rough terrain for extend periods.

Occupants can manually tune the dampening based on their body mass; individual preferences and can be bypassed if needed courtesy of levers on the seatbacks.

It’s the type of off-road feature that’s unnecessary with the more slow-and-steady, swamp-trekking Tacoma Trailhunter; but it would be a great upgrade for the TRD Off-Road which comes in Double Cab configuration only. But we digress.

JBL audio with removable JBL FLEX portable speaker

JBL audio with removable JBL FLEX portable speaker. Photo: Toyota As with the Tacoma Limited, both of our trucks here get this audio system as standard. The portable speaker is a cool new feature, particularly for these two adventure-ready Tacomas. The speaker acts as a centre channel inside up front, but is also removable for portable use at the campfire or inside the tent.

LED light bars

LED light bar on Trailhunter. Photo: Toyota No other Taco gets standard LED bars. These lights looks pretty sleek integrated into the new “TOYOTA” heritage grille. But, of course, they serve a greater function out in the wild. Only difference here, the Trailhunter’s heritage grill is bronze, not black.

2400W AC inverter

Looking to hook up a TV, WI-FI, or other devices out in the woods? We hope not — but if you do, TRD Pro and Trailhunter both come with a standard AC Inverter located in the bed. Gas grades offer an available 400W AC inverter outlet in the bed and on the rear of the centre console, while i-FORCE MAX grades come standard with a 2400W AC inverter.

RIGID LED Fog Lamps

2024 Tacoma Trailhunter with RIGID white/amber LED fog lamps. Photo: Amee Reehal RIGID Industries is a leader in LED lights and light bars, including fog lights. They fitted both Tacomas with their LED lights — but only the Trailhunter levels it up with white/amber switchable LED fog lamps (TRD Pro has white lights only).

Upgraded Suspensions

Across all eight Tacoma grades, the suspension is tweaked a little differently on each one. The SR gets twin-tube shocks, SR5 receives leaf spring rear suspension on

XtraCab models, TRD Sports finds Red TRD sport-tuned, twin-tube shocks, and so on.

2024 Tacoma TRD Pro. Photo: Toyota 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Toyota

But yes, the TRD Pro and Trailhunter level it up significantly. TRD Pro gains 2.5-inch FOX internal bypass manual modal Quick Switch 3 (QS3) shocks with rear piggyback style remote reservoirs and rear FOX IFP Bump Stops.

Trailhunter opts 2.5-inch Old Man Emu forged monotube position sensitive shocks with rear piggyback style remote reservoirs.

Rear differential and front stabilizer bar

2024 Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Toyota Both trucks gets an electronically activated rear locking differential — fittingly, also only available with TRD Off-Road. Worth noting, the TRD PreRunner (also new for 2024) with 4×2 drivetrain only also comes with the electronically activated rear locking differential. Based on preliminary specs, TRD Pro and Trailhunter are the only grades with a front stabilizer bar disconnect.

Skid plates: aluminum vs steel

Front skid plate on Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Toyota

You’ll only find standard skid plates with TRD Pro and Trailhunter. But they’re different. Whereas the the TRD Pro comes with the aluminum front skit plate, Toyota fitted the Trailhunter with the hot stamped steel skid plates (front, transmission, and rear differential).

We’re not entirely sure why the more rough-and-tumble, Baja-going TRD Pro gets the softer aluminum for potentially more rock bashing, while the Trailhunter finds the stronger steel, which is notoriously much less malleable than aluminum, according to trailtacoma.com’s resource on Tacoma skid plates.

Rocker protector and frame-mounted rock rails

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter. Photo: Amee Reehal To “make up” for the TRD Pro’s aluminum skid plate, it’s the only Tacoma with a rocker protector for added protection — not equipped on Trailhunter. To “make up” for the Trailhunter’s lack of a rocker protector, this overland does exclusively get frame-mounted rock rails, welded directly to the Trailhunter’s frame acting as a barrier between its body and trail obstacles.

Signature headlamps, Rear bumper and recovery hooks

2024 Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter is hybrid only with i-FORCE MAX powertrain. Photo: Amee Reehal Unlike the lower grades, these ballers find improved signature headlamps up front. But with the TRD Pro and Trailhunter styling differences on each. Only TRD Pro and Trailhunter Tacoma’s are offered with an ARB steel rear bumper including red recovery hooks.

High-output air compressor (12V DC and USB-C charging points)

2024 Tacoma Trailhunter with the 2400W AC inverter. Photo: Amee Reehal While 12V DC power access is available in both the bed and in the cabin, only the Trailhunter features an integrated high output air compressor in the bed for airing large diameter tires back up quickly after airing down for spending days, or weeks, on the trail.

Larger screens, HUD, and heated/cooled seats

TRD Pro with 14-inch touchscreen. Photo: Toyota As with its more flashy Limited sibling, the TRD Pro and Trailhunter get the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and new 14-inch touchscreen as standard. All three find a head up display (HUD) standard as well, along with heated and cooled front seats. (The lower grades get an 8-inch touchscreen as standard, not the 14-inch; an no HUD.) Here’s a closer look at the redesigned 2024 Tacoma interior.

Trailhunter’s high-mount air intake and bed utility bar

aside from some of the Trailhunter tweaks, like the bronze grill and signature headlamps, it adds more overland-ready upgrades unavailable (and unnecessary) on TRD Pro.

2024 Tacoma Trailhunter with high-mount air intake. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Tacoma Trailhunter with bed utility bar. Photo: Amee Reehal

A high-clearance trail exhaust tip is standard on Trailhunter, along with a low-profile high-mount air intake that is routed up the passenger-side A pillar to source cleaner air to the i-FORCE MAX. Add to the mix: a bed utility bar with removeable MOLLE panels you won’t find with TRD Pro.

Upper control bars

to help hold and align the TRD Pro and Trailhunter’s suspension geometry on the rough terrain, they each get Red “TRD” forged aluminum upper control arms and Bronze-coloured “Trailhunter” forged aluminum upper control arms, respectively.

Auxiliary DC switches

Three auxiliary toggle switches on the dashboard. Photo: Toyota Unavailable in other 2024 Tacoma grades are Auxiliary DC switches for added functionality, found in our trucks here. Trailhunter comes pre-wired for accessories with three auxiliary toggle switches on the dashboard.

Takeaway: Tacoma TRD Pro or Tacoma Trailhunter?

Just looking at the two, it’s clear these are brothers are different mothers, so to speak. The Trailhunter is ready to leave home for college, all neatly packed and ready to go; the TRD Pro could use another year off for “self-discovering” and worldly travels off-the-beaten path. Both well-accomplished, capable, and fittingly badass — but with their own strong personalities.

The first-ever Tacoma Trailhunter is a beast, but it’s designed more for weekend getaways and overlanding with exclusive features like the integrated high-output air compressor in the bed, ideal for things like a fridge and shower. Both Trailhunter and TRD Pro are the top-of-line Tacos for 2024, and both powered exclusively by the hybrid i-FORCE MAX.

As with the TRD Off-Road and Trailhunter, the TRD Pro is only available in double-cab; no 2-door XtraCab options. These three (TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter) also get tons of available cameras installed so drivers can view potential obstacles looming on the trail via the Multi-Terrain Monitor displayed on the 14-inch touchscreen that’s standard on TRD Pro.

End of the day, it comes down to your lifestyle and how you’re planning to play with your new Tacoma. The TRD Pro is basically a premium small truck that doubles as a bonafide desert-going machine. Planning some water fording and mountain traversing en route to your secluded camp site? The new Trailhunter might just fit the bill, especially with all the anticipated accessories and upgrades.

2024 TRD Pro and Trailhunter Specs & Photos

Key specs for both trucks

Here are some main specs both TRD Pro and Trailhunter share:

Engine : i-FORCE MAX 2.4L turbo hybrid, 4-cylinder

: i-FORCE MAX 2.4L turbo hybrid, 4-cylinder Power : 326 hp @ 6,000 RPM

: 326 hp @ 6,000 RPM Torque : 465 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM

: 465 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM Transmission : 8-speed automatic

: 8-speed automatic Wheels : 18-in. black (TRD Pro wheels, Bronze Trailhunter wheels)

: 18-in. black (TRD Pro wheels, Bronze Trailhunter wheels) Tires : 33-in. Goodyear Territory R/T tires

: 33-in. Goodyear Territory R/T tires Interior screens : 12.3-in. gauge cluster, 14-in. multimedia display, HUD

: 12.3-in. gauge cluster, 14-in. multimedia display, HUD Lighting : front integrated LED light bar, RIGID LED fog lamps, signature LED headlamps

: front integrated LED light bar, RIGID LED fog lamps, signature LED headlamps Off-road upgrades: front skid plate (TRD Pro: aluminum; Trailhunter: steel) ARB steel rear bumper with red recovery hooks, forged aluminum upper control arms, electronically activated rear locking differential, front stabilizer bar disconnect, and 2400W AC inverter

2024 Tacoma TRD Pro images

























2024 Tacoma Trailhunter images



























































Below, a look at all the 2024 Tacoma powertrains, including performance figures. Plus, a breakdown of the cab configuration options across the entire eight Tacoma grade lineup.

Powertrain Engine Horsepower Torque Transmission i-FORCE – SR model 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 228 hp @ 6,000 RPM 243 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto i-FORCE 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 270 hp @ 5,400 RPM 310 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 6-speed manual i-FORCE 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 278 hp @ 6,000 RPM 317 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto i-FORCE MAX (Trailhunter) 2.4L turbo hybrid, 4-cylinder 326 hp @ 6,000 RPM 465 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto