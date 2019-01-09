Gorgeous 1992 Defender D110 Renegade Edition Heads to Canada

UK-based Arkonik has built up an impressive fleet of Defenders for a fortunate group of global consumers. But according to Andy Stacey, the company’s Brand Manager, this stealthy 1992 D110 in Corris Grey is the builder’s “most formidable restoration to date.”

a sinister Defender with looks to match

Yeah, we’d have to agree. And some lucky Canadian is really going to enjoy his or her winter this year. Fortunately, if you like what you see, Arkonik will build another Renegade Edition for around $155,000 which gets a burly 3.5L V8 under the hood, rolling on beefy Raptor-coated Mach 5 16″ alloys wheels with bead locks wrapped in BFGoodrich AT KO2 off-roaders, all housed in wideboy wheel arches.

Up top, this beast gets a Java Black roof paired to LED spotlights and Land Rover Defender A-frame nudge bar filling this Defender out. Also based in the UK, KBX specializes in Land Rover upgrades, supplying the Renegade D110 with that menacing front grill and wing-top vents.

Some extra touches solidifying this as ‘formidable’ include Ebony Fire & Ice side steps, a Raptor-coated steering & front differential guard, and Safety Devices roll cage with basket roof rack and x4 spotlights. The list goes on.

Renewed interior that keeps the energy

The cool thing about these classic restorations is how builders manage to retain the interiors’ classic look while adding contemporary upgrades. The cabins looks new and refreshed without compromising the nostalgia and soul you’d expect.

Compared to the Defender D90, the D110 benefits with that extra cabin extension and additional rear seats. Inside, the Renegade Edition gets a long list of updates including brushed alloy gear knobs, heated windscreen & wing mirrors, 3 premium high back heated centre row seats (all seats in soft black leather by Ruskin Inside – an England outfit specializing in vehicle interiors), and Arkon X black leather steering wheel.

