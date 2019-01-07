The new 2020 Gladiator mid-size pickup arriving next year is the Jeep outdoor enthusiasts have been waiting for. But we know this insane 6×6 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon ringing in at US$289,900 is the off-road beast they’ll be dreaming about.

Built by the California-based Wild Boar Off Road, originally for the 2018 SEMA Show, these guys had the genius idea to ditch the standard 3.7L V6 Wrangler powerplant, replaced by the Dodge Challenger Hellcat’s 750-hp 6.2L V8 paired to a Mercedes-Benz transmission to handle the insane power. Smart move.

To house those extra wheels and truck bed, this Wrangler got a 35-inch body extension followed by an earthy candy orange paint job. Rolling on custom 20-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road rubber, this 6×6 Wrangler definitely isn’t a hack job.

Wild Boar Off Road ensured the chassis was reinforced to handle the additional weight and everything is TIG welded for maximum strength; add custom built drive shafts, Currie 35 spline heavy duty axles, Rough Country adjustable reservoir shocks, and front & rear upper & lower fully adjustable control arms, this HEMI-powered is ready to pounce.

