Compact SUV & CrossoversFord Bronco Reviews & News

Maxlider’s stretched-out & stealthy MIDNITE EDITION 6X6 Bronco

Taking the compact SUV to not-so-compact levels for $399,000.

News Editor
UPDATED:
Maxlider MIDNITE EDITION 6X6 Bronco front
- Advertisement -

Coming off the heels of their blacked-out, 4-door 2021 MIDNITE EDITION Ford Bronco, the team at Illinois-based Maxlider Brothers Customs is taking it to another level with this stealthy BRONCO 6X6. While Ford has now released the 4-door Bronco Sport with plans for the burlier, Wrangler-fighting 2-door Bronco arriving later this year, Maxlider is going in the other direction, stretching this compact SUV into a 6-door beast rolling on 6 wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, with a full-size spare for good measure. Overall, details are pretty slim for this project, like what powertrain will propel this 6-legged machine. But from these renderings the company post on their Facebook page, it’s clear how this tuned Bronco will look. Clearly, a raised suspension is in order, coupled with updated fenders, a large roof-rack spanning the SUV’s length paired to off-road lights up front, a bush guard, and bigger bumpers front and rear. The entire thing is covered in black, and based on the MIDNITE stickers, we’re guessing this Bronco is another MIDNITE EDITION. First deliveries are expected sometime in 2022 for a cool $399,000. Meantime, check out these other stellar 6×6 off-roaders including Hennessey’s Chevy Silverado, Rezvani’s pickup, and this hardcore Wrangler

Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
CATEGORIES:
Adventure VehiclesFeaturedCompact SUV & CrossoversFord Bronco Reviews & News

UP NEXT

See More

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

MAIN SECTIONS

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2021 Traction Media