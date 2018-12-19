Now this is how to you camp in style — and in compact form. The Migrator Off-Road Camper by FIM Caravans out of Romania is small in size but still manages to comfortably pack in features outdoor enthusiasts demand. A mini caravan built for overlanders and campers alike.

Measuring only 400cm in length, just over 200cm in width, and standing 196cm tall, the Migrator sleeps 2 people, offers a kitchenette with a dish washing area, a fridge, and USB ports to charge your goods. When the sun goes down, a diesel heating system warms the cabin. Storing luggage isn’t an issue either with a front compartment with ample cargo space; overall, providing 120L of wardrobe capacity and 300 kg of overall weight.

Built for proper off-road action, this small caravan sports detachable mud guards and an off-road axle-less suspension system to handle demanding conditions. The exterior finds bright LED lighting while the body material of the Migrator is built from mono bloc fibreglass paired to 25mm closed cellular insulation. Plus, a sweet sky dome opening the cabin up to sky of stars.

The company has only been in business for 5 years now, but we like what we see. Check out their site at FIM Caravans.