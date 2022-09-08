Throwback: 2013 BMW X3 Compact SUV

In a market flooded with compact luxury SUVs these days, it’s hard to believe the BMW X3 has been around since 2003, making its US premiere in 2013 at the New York Auto Show. Dubbed a premium “Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV)” by the German brand, the 2013 X3 gained a new engine and was the last of its kind before a mid-generational facelift in 2014.

Overall, the 2013 BMW X3 is a decent all-rounder, 5-door hauler in the luxury compact segment, sporting refined powertrain and innovative equipment features. Here’s a closer look at its performance, new features, X3 interior, safety, and specs.

For a full review with drive impressions, check out Andrew Wendler’s 2013 X3 review at Car&Driver.

Powertrains and Performance

2013 BMW X3. Photo: Amee Reehal 2013 BMW X3. Photo: Amee Reehal

There were 2 main engine types used on the 2013 BMW X3 SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle) namely the N20 and the N55. The former is a 2.0L 4-cylinder unit offering up to 241-hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, the latter is a 3.0L inline-6 offering up to 300-hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. Both of these transmissions are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 6-cylinder engine was added to the lineup in 2013 as a replacement for the turbocharged 4-cylinder version.

Fuel efficiency in the 2013 X3 typically managed around 11.7L/100km (20-mpg) in the city, and around 8.7L/100km (27-mpg) on the highway, all of which was achieved riding on an AWD drivetrain. This was part of what made the model so popular at the time, and it was even ranked by some agencies as the best SAV/SUV of that particular model year.

On the road, the 2013 BMW X3 was praised for its athletic and agile handling capabilities, but it wasn’t yet in possession of the much-improved BMW-made infotainment systems that came in later model years. The engines gave it strong and brisk power when accelerating, and the suspension allowed it to be maneuvered through tight turns and over different surfaces with ease and comfort.

New Features

The BMW X3 received a mid-generational facelift in 2014, so the 2013 X3 was the last-available pre-facelift model. The 2013 model received 2 notable upgrades compared to the previous model year, namely that it received a power liftgate as a standard feature, and lane departure warning became available in the ADAS suite.

While it missed out on many additional new features that were afforded it in the 2014 model year, being the final pre-facelift model allows buyers now to get a great deal on what was still a well-evolved vehicle at the time.

BMW X3 Interior & Styling

2013 BMW X3. Photo: Amee Reehal 2013 BMW X3. Photo: Amee Reehal

The 2013 BMW X3 is a 5-seater car, and even back then offered well-contoured seats and a decent amount of legroom. The rear had two sets of LATCH connectors for child seats, which was one of the reasons it was popular as a family car choice. One small weakness in the interior design was that while the windshield size and driver seat position allowed for a commanding view over the road, the rear window was slimmer and reduced overall visibility.

The 2013 model was unfortunately missing a few interior features that the X3 received in the next model year after getting its facelift. These included automatic climate control, gloss-black paneling and a sliding cover on the center console, additional cup holders and new upholstery options.

Fast forward, the 2022 BMW X3 finds slimmer headlights, a bigger kidney grille, reshaped front bumpers with triangular-shaped vertical air intakes, in addition to revamped rear bumpers and taillights compared to the previous version.

Safety

One key area of performance that enhanced the position of the 2013 BMW X3 in the eyes of buyers was its safety rating. The US Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it a "Top Safety Pick" ranking in 2013, and scored extremely well in all 4 main areas of testing. Added safety features include front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera, an optional driver head-up display, adaptive pivoting headlights, and a top-view camera.























2013 BMW X3 Technical Specs