Cadillac bets big on luxury sport sedans with the first-ever 2020 CT4 lineup

Cadillac still has faith in the track-worthy, luxury 4-door car recently investing $211-million into their future sedan program, kicking things into gear with the reveal of their first-ever CT4 — a turbocharged sedan with an athletic design built on brand’s RWD sedan architecture. As the company puts it, “Cadillac is dedicated to building the most exhilarating sport-luxury sedans.” We’re on board with that. Sporting a wide stance with beefy proportions and sleek lines, out the gate expect the 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo-powered engine to make 237 hp and 258 lb.-ft of torque; the Premium Luxury trim will put down 325 hp and 380 lb.-ft of torque, while the more dynamic race-bred CT4-V gets a high-output 2.7L Dual-Volute Turbo, also dishing out 325 hp and paired to a 10-speed auto transmission. The V-series also gets good dose of upgrades including Magnetic Ride Control, 18-inch wheels wrapped in summer tires or all-seasons on the AWD version, Brembo front brakes, and a more sinister look with dark exterior accents and mesh grilles. The 2020 CT4 hits dealers next year when pricing will be released — orders open up later this year. Need something a bit bigger and badder? There’s always the 2020 CT5 – Cadillac’s rear-wheel or all-wheel drive sedan with a distinctive fastback profile.