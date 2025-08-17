2025 Kia K4 EX Review: All The Car You Need?

Time was when a low-cost car meant a low-cost experience: cue the gutless engine, noisy ride, cheap interior, bland looks and paper-thin build quality.

Fast-forward to 2025 and one of the cheapest cars on sale in Canada and the US is the brand-new Kia K4, which replaces the Forte at the foot of the Kia range. But at first glance, this stylish, spacious and well-equipped compact sedan looks anything but the low-cost option. We spent a week with a K4 EX to see whether that promise would be fulfilled in real-world use.

Looks Sharp, Drives Smooth

On-trend Morning Haze – a flat grey-blue – is a new colour for the K4 (Graham Heeps)

The 2025 Kia K4 EX has an MSRP of US$23,990 (C$26,495). The only extra on our car was the Morning Haze paint at C$250 (US buyers get this colour for free).

The K4 looks a million dollars compared with the unmemorable Forte: sharp edges, dramatic light clusters, and a fastback silhouette with the rear door handles tucked into door pillars. Even the 17-inch alloy wheels are interesting. It’s a great-looking car.

2025 Kia K4 Trims

Trim Engine Power LX 2.0L 4-cylinder 147 hp LXS (U.S.) 2.0L 4-cylinder 147 hp EX 2.0L 4-cylinder 147 hp GT-Line 2.0L 4-cylinder 147 hp GT-Line Turbo 1.6L turbo 4-cyl 190 hp

On the Road

2025 K4 EX

Engine: 2.0L 4-cylinder (naturally aspirated)

2.0L 4-cylinder (naturally aspirated) Power: 147 hp @ 6,200 rpm

147 hp @ 6,200 rpm Torque: 132 lb-ft @ 4,500 rpm

132 lb-ft @ 4,500 rpm Transmission: Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT, Kia’s CVT)

Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT, Kia’s CVT) Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive

Front-wheel drive 0–60 mph: ~8.8–9.0 seconds (est.)

~8.8–9.0 seconds (est.) Fuel economy (EX trim): ~35 mpg highway / 28 city / 31 combined (EPA est.)

No complaints about the drive, either. The K4 is smooth and quiet. The IVT transmission avoids the rubbery feel and unintuitive revving of lesser CVTs. It didn’t feel underpowered with the basic, 2-litre, 147-horsepower engine, either (a 1.6 turbo is available on higher grades), but the fuel economy was a little disappointing given the car’s low weight and sleek shape. Based on our first drive in late 2024, we believe the K4 could benefit from a hybrid setup.

Over 900km (560 miles) of predominantly highway use we recorded an average of 6.7L/100km (35mpg), with a best of 5.5L/100km (43mpg) in the cruise. The official combined consumption figure is 7.3L/100km (39mpg).

2025 Kia K4 (Vincent Aubé)

On the plus side, long journeys are made a whole lot more relaxing thanks to the standard ADAS systems, especially the adaptive cruise control with lane-keeping assist. The K4 is not designed to be hands-off on the highway, but it’s possible to go minutes at a time on a quiet, straight road without the driver needing to intervene. Nor did we find the systems annoyingly invasive at other times.

Practical Comfort Meets Everyday Tech

2025 Kia K4 EX (Graham Heeps)

The appealing design extends to the interior, too. No one should complain about the dashboard, which manages to combine the obligatory massive screen with simple, physical buttons for the heating and air conditioning (these go missing on higher-spec K4s, sadly). Connect your phone via wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, and you’re all set. Conveniently, the infotainment system can be updated through the life of the car via over-the-air updates.

2025 Kia K4 EX (Graham Heeps)

There’s a wireless charger for your handset in this volume-selling EX trim, one of several upgrades over the entry-level LX. Others include those 17in alloys, gloss-black trim, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic assistance, and (in Canada) a heated steering wheel. Note that in the US, an LXS grade sits between LX and EX.

The build quality in our test car felt solid and, while the trim materials are not high-end, they do not feel low-rent. The grey cloth trim reminds you that this is first-car territory, but the driver’s seat was still comfortable after a long day on the road. We had no problem finding a good driving position. There is plenty of headroom front and rear, and the rear legroom is outstanding, putting many larger and more expensive vehicles to shame. There’s even a generous trunk, although the narrow opening is somewhat compromised by the fastback styling.

Takeaway















Pros

Looks great inside and out

Well-equipped even in lower grades

Outstanding value for money

Cons

Fuel economy could be better

Trunk opening could be wider

That’s it

It would be easy to describe the Kia K4 as simple but effective – but with sharp looks, a big screen, and driver-assistance tech all part of the package, ‘simple’ doesn’t really do it justice. This is a lot of car for the money, in our view. If sedans aren’t your thing, wait for the upcoming K4 Hatchback – an attractive, five-door compact that arrives soon as a 2026 model.

Whatever the body style, the K4 is a reminder that we don’t always need big, heavy, expensive SUVs to get from A to B. The Kia is good to drive long distances and easy to maneuver and park around town, with tons of space for its occupants and their gear. It is also very cheap. You might need AWD and more ground clearance if you live somewhere especially snowy, but for everyone else, what more do you need?