New Genesis Sedan Goes Fully Dark For 2026

Genesis is diving deeper into the dark luxury path with the launch of the G70 Graphite, a new North America–exclusive trim that pushes the compact sport sedan into stealth mode. It’s not a full performance overhaul, nor a special-edition limited run. But the Graphite treatment gives the 2026 G70 a distinct attitude that sets it apart from the rest of the lineup.

A Matte Grey Finsh with Plenty of Black

Genesis

The big visual hook is Makalu Grey Matte, a finish that suites the G70’s body lines just fine. Genesis layers it with dark chrome accents on the Crest Grille, window surrounds, and rear garnish, plus black mirror caps, black brake calipers, and a set of dark-finish 19-inch multi-spoke wheels. Nothing shiny, nothing flashy. Just a clean, moody look that works surprisingly well on a compact sedan that’s usually styled more classically.

Genesis says more details are coming soon, but for now, this dark new trim feels like a confident, aesthetic-forward addition to one of the most underrated sport sedans on the market.

Inside, the Graphite trim introduces an Ultramarine Blue Nappa leather interior with orange contrast accents; a nice combo for a segment that usually defaults to black or beige. It won’t be for everyone, but it’s undeniably premium. A microfiber suede headliner and a 12.3-inch 3D digital gauge cluster round out the upgrades.

G70’s Twin-Turbo V6 Still Intact

Genesis

The Graphite treatment doesn’t touch power output, but it does come exclusively with the 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6, standard all-wheel drive, and a sport electronically controlled suspension that rides 10mm lower than a regular G70. It’s a subtle change, but it should sharpen the Genesis sedan’s already-agile road feel. We’ll need to drive it to know if the drop-in height significantly changes ride quality. Genesis hasn’t offered details on recalibrated dampers or anything beyond the height and ECS tune.

Genesis

The 2026 Genesis G70 Graphite will make its first public appearance at the LA Auto Show from Nov. 21–30, 2025.