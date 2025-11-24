The Under-$30K Car That Makes You Rethink Compact Sedans

For those of us who were raised in mammoth station wagons and gas-guzzling boats on wheels, the 4-door car holds a special place in our hearts. Long before quirky crossovers and glossy SUVs became the go-to family hauler. Fortunately, sedans, hatchbacks, and wagons still exist with surprising refinement, tech, and real-world usefulness that most shoppers overlook. And if a smaller car is on the shopping list, compact sedans offer a sweet spot like this one, available for under $30,000.

The 2025 Kia K4 Serves Up Budget Price, But Not a Budget Experience

At first glance, the K4 doesn’t look like the entry point into Kia’s lineup. The sharp angles, slim lighting, and fastback silhouette give it a more premium stance than most cars in this class. Especially next to quieter designs like the Toyota Corolla or Nissan Sentra. Even the tucked-in rear door handles add a bit of personality.

We first reviewed the new 2025 K4 over a year ago and felt it nails the basics without taking big risks. Our follow-up review shared the same idea: it’s a compact sedan that is a lot of car for not a lot of money. Here’s what our writers took away in terms of the good and bad:

K4: What we liked Looks great inside and out

Well-equipped even in lower grades

Outstanding value for money

High-tech content (even on the base LX model)

A roomier interior

Better front seats K4: The not-so-good Fuel economy could be better

Trunk opening could be wider

The new K4 is heavier

Not particularly fun to drive

No electrified option

Inside, the K4 keeps things clean and functional. There’s the now-standard big central screen, but thankfully Kia held on to physical climate controls in the popular EX trim, something you can’t say for a lot of pricier vehicles. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, and the system updates over the air…a small detail that makes the car feel more modern than the price tag hints.

Space is where the K4 really flips expectations. Rear legroom is exceptional for this segment, easily outstretching rivals like the Honda Civic and Mazda3. The trunk is deep, though the opening is a bit narrow due to the sloping roofline. Materials won’t fool anyone into thinking this is a luxury car, but nothing feels flimsy or cheap. For an under-$30K sedan, it’s impressively buttoned-down.

Smooth, Comfortable, and Designed for Real-Life Driving

Engine: 2.0L 4-cylinder (naturally aspirated)

2.0L 4-cylinder (naturally aspirated) Power: 147 hp @ 6,200 rpm

147 hp @ 6,200 rpm Torque: 132 lb-ft @ 4,500 rpm

132 lb-ft @ 4,500 rpm Transmission: Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT, Kia’s CVT)

Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT, Kia’s CVT) Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive

On the road, the K4 keeps things simple. The 2.0-litre engine is familiar and perfectly fine for daily use, though the K4’s added weight means you occasionally have to dig a little deeper into the throttle. The IVT avoids the usual CVT rubber-band feel, and Sport mode adds subtle simulated “shifts,” but this is not a sport sedan.

“However, the EX trim has its limits. The powertrain isn’t particularly responsive, and the added weight puts extra pressure on the gearbox.” – Vincent Aubé

Ride comfort is where the K4 feels more grown-up. It’s quiet, stable, and the seats are notably supportive. The basic torsion-beam rear suspension handled smooth test routes without issue, though upcoming GT-Line turbo models with a multi-link setup should feel more composed on rougher pavement.

“It didn’t feel underpowered with the basic, 2-litre, 147-horsepower engine, either (a 1.6 turbo is available on higher grades), but the fuel economy was a little disappointing given the car’s low weight and sleek shape.” – Graham Heeps

Driver-assist tech is another strength, making longer highway stretches easier without feeling intrusive.

The Kia K4 doesn’t try to reinvent the compact sedan, but it quietly proves why the segment still matters. For well under $30K, you get real space, easy highway manners, useful tech, and a design that doesn’t feel like the “budget” choice. It won’t outrun turbo rivals or replace AWD crossovers in deep winter, but for most drivers, it delivers exactly what a daily car should: comfort, efficiency, and zero drama.

If you’ve written off small sedans in the SUV era, this one makes you pause because it offers more of what people actually need, at a price most new vehicles have left behind. But hey, if a jacked-up sedan is still your thing, here’s a look at Kia’s entire SUV lineup.

