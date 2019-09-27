Currently set to Index
Here’s how much all 8 versions of the 2020 Dodge Charger will cost you

DodgeAuto NewsDodge News
2020 dodge charger lineup price
Dodge

Say hi to the 717-hp Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition

by News Editor

Sedans need all the love they can get these days. Fortunately, the Charger is setting the tone, on track to lead the big car market three years running. Dodge just announced 2020 pricing for their 4-door muscle car, including the planet’s fastest and most powerful mass-produced sedan with the new Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody.

With 6 different offerings, there’s pretty much a Charger for everyone — from the entry-level SXT in RWD and AWD powered by a V6 to the new limited-run Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition, which Sean Szymkowski at CNET describes as “not cheap, but there are only going to be 501 of them,” will be even more powerful than the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. 

Also read: 10 Things About the 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition

Release date: new Chargers arrives early 2020

Dealers will begin taking orders this fall, with customer deliveries starting sometime early 2020.

In the US, the 2020 Charger in entry-level form will start at $29,895, excluding charges/fees. In Canada, the starting price is fairly higher with the Charger SXT RWD priced at $37,345. 

707-hp Charger SRT Hellcat pricing is finally here

2020_dodge_charger_srt_hellcat_widebody
The quickest and best-handling production Chargers arrive early next year; 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat and Charger Scat Pack with the new widebody package orders begin this fall 2019. Photo: Dodge

It’s hard to compete with the new SRT Hellcat’s ‘most powerful and fastest 4-door in the world’ accolade when this beast sports a 6.2L HEMI V8 under the hood. With over 700-hp and 650 lb.-ft. of torque, this variant will hit a top speed of 196 mph and finish the quarter-mile in just under 11-seconds. 

The 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat will start at $69,645 in the US, and $83,495 in Canada. 

Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition version of the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

If the 707-hp isn’t going to cut it, this special edition ramps up power, offering 717-hp at 6,100 rpm and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. 

Starting at US$74,140 and C$88,490, only 501 units will be produced, similar to the 1969 Charger Daytona which this modern version pays homage to. 

2020 Charger Pricing in US and Canada

Below is full MSRP pricing. US customers adds $1,495 destination charge to the price; Canadians add $1,895 destination charge and $2,595 on SRT Hellcat Widebody.

US pricing:

Charger SXT RWD$29,895
Charger GT RWD$31,895
Charger SXT AWD$33,595
Charger R/T$36,395
Charger Scat Pack$39,995
Charger Scat Pack Widebody$45,995
Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody$69,645
Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition$74,140

Canadian pricing:

Charger SXT RWD $37,345
Charger GT RWD$40,445
Charger SXT AWD$42,745
Charger R/T$43,345
Charger Scat Pack$51,945
Charger Scat Pack Widebody$59,945
Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody$83,495
Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition$88,490
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
DodgeAuto NewsDodge News

