2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Review

Station wagons were the vehicle of choice for growing families when I was a child in the 1970’s, and these car-based leviathans were designed to provide maximum utility and passenger comfort. Unfortunately, the station wagon would be replaced on North American roadways with the arrival of the minivan, and later the SUV, but my generation will always cherish the memories provided by these three-row road cruisers.

Luckily, station wagons are still popular in Europe – especially with the Germans, and Mercedes-Benz produces some of the best. The Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon may be the best example of a modern performance “estate” wagon available, as it delivers the brand’s unparalleled levels of luxury appointments, safety equipment, and fit-and-finish with the performance and handling more akin to that found in the world’s greatest sports and GT cars.

A swift, V8-powered wagon packing over 600 horsepower

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon. Photo: Russell Purcell

The E63 S utilizes its long body length and low ride height for aerodynamic advantage, and this slippery sleeper is capable of sprints from 0-100 km/h in an exceptionally quick 3.5-seconds!

How is this possible you ask? Well under its hood you will find a bi-turbo, 4.0-litre V8 engine that produces a prodigious 603 horsepower and a tire punishing 627 lb-ft of torque. This hand-built gem of an engine is partnered with a nine-speed automatic transmission and all that power is distributed to all four wheels via the company’s well-sorted 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive system.

5 drive modes for all occasions

Getting behind the wheel of this family hauler will never be a mundane experience, as the driver is free to tailor the car’s drivetrain setup using the AMG Dynamic Select system which offers five distinct drive modes – these include Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Race and Slippery. Wait, what? Did he say “Race?” This car has been engineered to be so capable that I suspect that more than a few owners will terrorize unsuspecting sports car owners at track day lapping sessions.

This special Race mode will allow them to extract the most from the equipment and explore this potent wagon’s dynamic handling limits accompanied by the glorious soundtrack created by the combination of the V8 engine and an AMG performance exhaust system.

How does the E63 S 4MATIC+ Wagon handle?

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon. Photo: Russell Purcell

On the road the car is a pleasure to drive, and I found myself looking for longer routes to my various destinations during my time with the car. The adaptive air suspension reacts quickly to road irregularities and works hard to keep the car’s wheels on the road surface while ensuring that ride quality is optimal for road conditions, and that the ride remains comfortable for the vehicle’s occupants.

The E63 S handles surprisingly extremely well for a vehicle of this type, and it’s easy to forget that you’re driving a wagon when you are behind the wheel. Hustle this car through a series of fast switchbacks and you will be impressed by how composed it feels, as the car tracks straight and true with precision.

AMG Sport speed-sensitive steering

The car comes standard with AMG Sport speed-sensitive steering which provides excellent feedback and the amount of power assist can be dialled to meet the individual driver’s needs and wants using the aforementioned AMG Dynamic Select system.

The car is also equipped with an advanced torque-vectoring system (ESP Dynamic Cornering Assist) which adds control and precision in turns by using targeted rear-wheel braking. When the vehicle’s Electronic Stability Program detects under-steer, Dynamic Cornering Assist applies the brake to the inside rear wheel, instantly shifting torque distribution to the outside wheel causing the vehicle to gently pivot in response. The car is then put back into the intended line of travel and traction is maintained through the turn. This slick technological assist helps enhance driver confidence and passenger safety.

Sharp, premium AMG styling inside and out

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon. Photo: Russell Purcell

Styling has been updated to reflect Mercedes current design language and the look is both clean and uncomplicated. The car’s nose features a new slim headlight treatment as well as a revised grille design, while the front fascia sprouts over-sized air intakes.

The long hood features a pronounced plateau to make room for the large engine and turbos, and distinctive character lines add an aggressive look that sets the E63 S apart from lesser wagons.

A subtle body line bisects the car’s body just above the fenders at door handle height, seemingly tying the front and the rear of the car together at the taillights. A single chrome band and quad exhaust tips stand as highlights of the car’s styling treatment at the rear.

Interior: an upscale affair, of course

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon. Photo: Russell Purcell

As expected, the interior of the E63S is an upscale affair, wrapped in the finest materials possible and demonstrating outstanding fit-and-finish. There is seating for five adults, and plenty of cargo space, and all the latest comfort, entertainment and safety features are present and accounted for when you spec the car with the Premium and Intelligent Drive packages like our test unit.

I found the cockpit to be driver focussed and all business, but the overall layout of the dash and controls made it easy to focus on the task at hand- that being driving. The instrument panel and infotainment screens are easy to read and navigate, and the enormous glass roof bathes the cabin in natural light, producing an airy feel.

Takeaway: a high-performance, 4-door family commuter built for everyday driving

Pros Outstanding performance in a practical package Distinctive styling and loads of curb appeal Cons Limited availability Has a healthy appetite for premium gasoline

Unlike many high-performance offerings, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon is equally suited to performing daily duty as a comfortable commuter as it is barnstorming on back country roads. In fact, the engine uses AMG Cylinder Management to seamlessly deactivate four cylinders in low-load conditions, such as when you are cruising on the highway, as a means to boost efficiency when you are operating in Comfort mode.

With the price of premium gasoline, these precious moments of civility have the potential to save you a substantial sum of money. It should be noted however, that as soon as the driver needs to accelerate the deactivated cylinders re-engage instantaneously when your foot pushes down on the accelerator.

Forget the sport utilities, for a moment

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon. Photo: Russell Purcell

Hopefully we will see more throwback models like this station wagon emerge in the marketplace as they offer buyers a versatile platform that handles much better than the utility vehicles and van units that over-populate our roads.

Add to this the curb appeal, comfort and performance levels that come with variants like this Mercedes-AMG offering, and you have a vehicle that will help you stand out in a crowd while delivering a truly satisfying driving experience.

While far removed from the 1970 Pontiac Bonneville station wagon of my childhood, I am convinced that the Mercedes-AMG E63S wagon will prove to be a cherished memory maker for those families lucky enough to find a spot for one in their garage.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63S 4MATIC+ Wagon Specs

Base price (MSRP) : US $113,445, Canada C$127,900

: US $113,445, Canada C$127,900 Price as tested : C$140,150 (Includes the following optional equipment: AMG Night Package C$850, Intelligent Drive Package C$3,000, Premium Package C$7.900, 20″ AMG 5 Twin Spoke Aero Bicolour Wheels C$500)

: C$140,150 (Includes the following optional equipment: AMG Night Package C$850, Intelligent Drive Package C$3,000, Premium Package C$7.900, 20″ AMG 5 Twin Spoke Aero Bicolour Wheels C$500) Body Style : Mid-size, 5 passenger estate wagon

: Mid-size, 5 passenger estate wagon Layout : Front-engine, 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive system

: Front-engine, 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive system Engine : 4.0-Litre twin-turbocharged V8

: 4.0-Litre twin-turbocharged V8 Horsepower : 603 hp @ 5750-6500 rpm

: 603 hp @ 5750-6500 rpm Torque : 627 lb-ft @ 2500-4500 rpm

: 627 lb-ft @ 2500-4500 rpm Transmission : AMG Speedshift 9-speed automatic

: AMG Speedshift 9-speed automatic Brakes (front/rear) : Disc/disc

: Disc/disc Cargo capacity (L) : 640 (seats in place); 1,820 (rear seats folded)

: 640 (seats in place); 1,820 (rear seats folded) Towing capacity : 454 kg. (1,000 lb.)

: 454 kg. (1,000 lb.) Wheelbase (mm): 2,939 mm

Interior and exterior 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63S 4MATIC+ Wagon Pictures

