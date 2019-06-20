Stevenson, WA – Timing is everything, they say. And Ford’s decision to unleash a 400-hp, ST variant of their redesigned, next-generation Explorer couldn’t have come at a better time as mid-size SUVs continue their market dominance (and as the company begins sunsetting its lineup of passenger cars).

Ford has offered the smaller, peppier Edge ST for several years now – one that’s been selling well for the brand – so the question is, why not an Explorer ST?

The answer: who cares…it’s here now and likely everything you’d expect from a sport-tuned, sedan-handling, family-friendly hauler that’ll slap a grin on Mom and Dad’s faces while the kids keep quiet in the back.

How much will the ST cost and what’s the availability?

The release date for the new sixth-generation Explorer, including the ST, is this Summer 2019, and assembled at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois.

US Pricing

Starting MSRP for the Explorer ST is $54,740, before any charges or fees. The entry-level 2020 Explorer goes for $36,675 up to $58,250 for the range-topping Platinum.

Canada Pricing

In Canada, the 2020 Explorer ST AWD will go for $59,099, plus $1,850 destination and delivery charge. That puts the ST between the top-trim Explorer Platinum AWD at $64,599 and Limited HEV AWD at $57,199.

Optional is the ST Street Pack for $1,500, which adds 21-inch wheels, performance brakes, and red painted brake calipers.

The 2020 Explorer ST is priced at US$54,740 and C$59,099, slotted just below the range-topping Platinum trim in the lineup. Photo: Amee Reehal

ST attitude: interior & exterior differences

Visually, there’s nothing sleeper about the 2020 Explorer ST, flossing a healthy dose of blacked-out features from the black mesh grille insert, liftgate appliqué, lower bodyside details, roof-rack side rails and skid plate elements to the massive machine-faced standard wheels available in the much more fitting black-gloss you see in these photos.

The front and rear facias are distinct and exterior trim gets contrasting ST badging in red along with black “EXPLORER” badging across the front edge of the hood; around the back, expect dual exhaust with quad tips for a sportier look.

Inside, the first thing you’ll see is the Ford Performance logo on the door sill. But everything else gets the ST seal of approval including the steering wheel, front seatbacks, floor mats, and key fob.

All new Explorers get an updated interior but the ST steps it up with leather sport bucket seats with micro-perforation, City Silver accent stitching and ST logo to round out the sporty feel. Photo: Amee Reehal

Sure, it’s always a nice touch to slap logos everywhere but the first thing that jumps out about the unique ST front seats is how surprisingly comfortable and plush they are – we didn’t get that exact same feeling from the Explorer Platinum. Leather sport bucket seats with micro-perforation, City Silver accent stitching and ST logo complete the sporty feel.

Driver front-and-centre is a beefy, feels-good-in-the-hands ST flat-bottom steering wheel paired to paddle shifters when it’s time to open it up on the open road.

Performance & handling of this tuned 3-row SUV

Propelling Ford’s most powerful SUV to date is a specially tuned 3.0L EcoBoost V6, managing to put down 400-hp and 415 lb.-ft. of torque while sprinting 0-60 mph in a respectable 5.5-seconds and offering a 143 mph maximum speed when Roger’s late for soccer practice, again.

It’s clear the Sport Technologies (ST) team ramped up the Explorer to the likes we’ve never seen in the model’s 30-year history. This thing is burly, fast, and stylish while remaining a family SUV to its core.

As Ford Performance puts it, “There’s no mistaking its ST DNA. It has a performance feel with sustained performance capability and wears an unmistakably ST appearance. More than anything, it’s just a hell of a lot of fun to drive.”

Hitting a maximum top speed of 143 mph and sprinting 0-60 in 5.5-seconds, the Ford Performance team didn’t really hold back. Photo: Amee Reehal

ST Street Pack, ST Track Pack, ST High Performance Pack

Available upgrades include an ST Street Pack and an ST Track Pack. Both have 21-inch aluminum wheels with differing levels of performance brakes and feature larger vented rotors, red-painted brake calipers with stainless steel pistons, and larger brake pads for even better stopping power.

An ST High Performance Pack will be available in Canada a few months after launch, equipped with all-season tires; US gets summer tires.

Driving Impressions:

Our just over an hour drive from Portland, Oregon to Stevenson, Washington through the beautiful Columbia River Gorge couldn’t have been better to test the Explorer ST’s chops, offering a mix of highways and winding roads.

Tuned exhaust

Climbing up hills is an effortless affair, and sounds terrific doing so with the unique ST exhaust tuning. Granted, we’re talking V6 power with some artificially enhanced exhaust tunes opposed to a genuine, throaty V8, but we’re in a new era of efficiency and sustainability so let’s keep our expectations in check here. It just sounds great and that’s all that should matter.

Sport Mode

All 2020 Explorers come with Drive Modes with the usual array of settings (Snow, Gravel, Eco, etc.), but pop the ST model into Sport Mode and everything changes with a quick-shifting 10-speed transmission that’s distinctly calibrated for this enhanced model.

Sport Mode is only available on the Edge ST and Explorer ST, tightening the steering system for sportier reaction. The gas pedal responds more aggressively, gears hold longer and shift quicker, and an enhanced engine note plays through the cabin.

Handling & brake upgrade package

What really separates the ST from the pack, including the top-trim Platinum or Hybrid, is how it dives into corners and handles the tight, uncompromising roads. Ford added unique suspension jounce bumpers to absorb any impact while dampening noise, ultimately, producing a sport SUV with a smoother ride while also improving handling over a wide range of driving and load conditions (well, because this is a family vehicle, afterall).

The Explorer ST is available with an optional brake package, and if you’re planning to take full advantage of this beast, it’s well worth the upgrade which adds larger rotors, unique calipers, and low-metallic, performance brake linings.

Competitors: 5 main rivals in the fast SUV space

Ford’s new entry is up against some worthy competition, each dishing out its own level of performance and handling. But if we had to boil it down, the ST mid-sizer competes with 5 rivals:

Dodge Durango R/T Jaguar F-Pace S Range Rover HST Range Rover Velar S Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

Ford’s sporty SUV is up against some worthy rivals including Dodge Durango R/T, Jaguar F-Pace S, Range Rover HST, Range Rover Velar S, and Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT. Photo: Amee Reehal

Takeaway: is the new 2020 Explorer ST worth it?

If sporty handling and bolder looks are less important than ensuring you’ve got all the top features and cabin technology, then the highest trim Platinum will do priced a few thousand dollars above the ST.

And, with a new Explorer Hybrid in the mix, consumers have more choices than ever with Ford’s 3-row sport utility, including various engine and drivetrain options.

But this family SUV is designed to be driven without compromising on the important stuff like cargo, comfort, and cabin technology. Despite the name, sport utilities aren’t typically known to be sporty but rather efficient family haulers with loads of space.

Well, this is going to change in the growing SUV segment, and it’s about time. At the end of the day, the Explorer ST is just fun to drive.

2020 Ford Explorer ST Photos

