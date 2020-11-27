Ford Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer XLT Review

An entry-level SUV with exceptional handling.

Amee Reehal
UPDATED:
2020 Ford Explorer XLT
- Advertisement -

Thirty years later, the Ford Explorer is still going strong — and the entry-level 2020 XLT trim offers even more value for for families shopping for a medium-sized SUV.

The long-running family hauler gains a complete redesign for 2020, entering its sixth-generation while adding a new 400-hp ST model for parents who can’t seem to arrive at soccer practice on time. You can read the top 7 2020 Explorer updates here — from the leaner looks and new Terrain Management System to a redesigned new interior with way more standard features.

Overall, that’s really where the Explorer XLT shines. It’s the second trim after the base Explorer (and the entry-level model in Canada), benefiting from all the big changes across the lineup without having to step up to the Limited, ST, or top-end Platinum models. Of course, there are buyers who want all the bells and whistles, but the XLT performs and handles significantly better than the outgoing model which is a huge takeaway in this review. 

New XLT Interior

Remember the days you’d have to fork out thousands of extra dollars for features that should’ve been standard? Automakers are finally adds these specs at no extra cost — sure the overall vehicle price is up but it’s still nice to know it’s ‘included.’ For 2020, the Explorer will offer more than a dozen new standard features over the 2019 model. This includes an 8-inch digital touch screen with SYNC3, and Wi-Fi service for up to 10 devices and more.

2020 Ford Explorer XLT interior
2020 Ford Explorer XLT. Photo: Amee Reehal

Huge improvements to the overhauled Explorer interior include the optional floating tablet-style 10.1-inch portrait-mounted touch screen with full-screen maps — we mention this first because it’s pretty obvious. 

The redesigned cabin is quieter than any previous generation and gains more space while adding more tech buyers expect from new SUVs these days.

Here’s a look at some key XLT standard cabin features:

  • Air Filtration System
  • Tri-zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
  • Rear Auxiliary Climate Control
  • Dome/map lights in all three rows
  • Rotary Gear Shift Dial
  • Rear View camera with washer
  • Reverse Sensing System 
  • FordPass Connect
  • Dual Second Row Smart Charging USB ports 
  • FordPass Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot 

XLT options include remote start, a twin-panel moonroof, heated steering wheel, SYNC with voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, ActiveX seating material, and 2nd-row 35/30/35 split-fold-flat bench seat.

XLT Performance & Handling: a 4WD SUV

With the exception of the ST and Platinum propelled by a 3.0L EcoBoost — plus, a new hybrid model with a 3.3L engine — the Explorer XLT finds a very capable 2.3L turbocharged I-4 EcoBoost paired to a new 10-speed transmission. The updated 2020 engine will make a respectable 300-hp at 5,500 rpm and 310 lb.ft of torque at 3,500 rpm. 

2020 Ford Explorer XLT
2020 Ford Explorer XLT. Photo: Amee Reehal

Again, the biggest separator with the new XLT is its on-road driving dynamics and sporty handling. The 10-speed auto with SelectShift shifts exceptionally quick and will go into speedy highway corners with ease and pull out with ample torque. A much leaner, sleek design also contributes to all this. 

This was a surprisingly fun SUV to drive and it’s clear Ford took the new Explorer’s handling seriously with the 2020 redesign. Even with the Explorer ST’s exhilarating drive etched into my mind, the XLT didn’t disappoint. A far cry from the ST’s 415 lb.-ft. of torque but still more than enough with the XLT’s 310 lb.-ft of torque at 3,500 rpm for most families. 

The 2020 model overall is lighter and stronger including a flexible new rear-wheel-drive architecture. All US Explorer XLT models come with rear-wheel drive and Intelligent 4WD as an upgrade — Canadians get this as standard (and equipped in this test review model). 

The Terrain Management System features seven selectable drive modes to fine tune driving dynamics further.

2020 Ford Explorer XLT towing capacity

Ford says the 2.3L EcoBoost-powered Explorer XLT can tow up to 5,300 pounds when properly equipped; the higher trims with the 3.0L EcoBoost can pull up to 5,600, leading most competitors’ towing in the mid-size SUV segment

Here’s a look at 2020 Explorer competitors’ rated towing capacities:

  • Ford Explorer 5,600 lb (3.0L); 5,300 lb (2.3L XLT)
  • Toyota Highlander 5,000 lb
  • Honda Pilot 5,000 lb
  • Nissan Pathfinder 6,000 lb
  • Subaru Ascent 5,000 lb
  • Kia Telluride 5,000 lb
  • Hyundai Palisade 5,000 lb
  • Chevrolet Traverse 5,000 lb
  • Dodge Durango 8,700 lb
  • Volkswagen Atlas 5,000 lb
  • Mazda CX-9 3,500 lb

Takeaway: is the 2020 Explorer XLT worth it?

Arguably, the Explorer XLT is the best value of the bunch; it offers enough extra features over the entry-level Explorer (XLT is entry-level in Canada) such as first-row heated seats and second-row USB ports to justify the higher grade, without feeling pressure for the next-step-up Explorer Limited which gets some nice-to-haves like leather seating surfaces, a higher-grade 12-speaker B&O audio system, and roof rack side rails. 

All three find the same 2.3L EcoBoost and nearly same suite of Ford Co-Pilot360 Technology, to name a couple features.

Ford’s major redesign of the new 2020 Explorer renders a much sportier handling SUV with more interior cargo space despite its newly acquired slender, aerodynamic look. The XLT benefits from all this, making it a great value for families looking for great cargo in a fun-to-drive package. 

Exterior and interior 2020 Explorer XLT pictures:

Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
Amee Reehalhttp://www.ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has appeared in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. Today, he's a full-time digital & content marketing consultant helping brands grow online, the managing editor at TractionLife.com, and always a photographer. Find him travelling, spending time with his kids & family. Or golfing, poorly.
FILED UNDER:
SUV and Crossover Reviews2020 SUV and Crossover ReviewsFeaturedFordFord ExplorerFord ReviewsFord Explorer ReviewsCar Reviews

UP NEXT

Ducati

Ducati and Lamborghini team up on limited Diavel 1260 livery

News Editor -
Limited to only 630 units, the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini motorcycle adds massive carbon, more gold, and loads of Lambo flair.
Read more
Toyota

Closer Look at Toyota’s Redesigned, Hybrid-Only 2021 Sienna Minivan

Graham Heeps -
Toyota's 4th-generation Sienna minivan gains a complete redesign. Here's a full preview of 2021 price, hybrid engine, interior & XSE trim.
Read more
Motorcycles

DM-017 E-Fighter V2 by Droog Moto

News Editor -
Custom-built electric motorcycles with industrial, aggressive looks and performance to match, Droog Moto's roster of bikes is growing with the latest build equally as...
Read more
Mazda

First Drive: 2021 Mazda3 GT Turbo Review & Specs

Travis Persaud -
The Mazda3's top-tier GT trim finally gets a turbo for 2021. Our full review of the AWD sedan's road performance, horsepower, specs & more.
Read more
Lincoln Nautilus

New Nautilus SUV gains a refined grill & updated interior with 13.2-inch touchscreen

Amee Reehal -
Lincoln's mid-size luxury SUV gains a bigger touchscreen, front grill redesign & updated interior features. New Nautilus arrives early 2021.
Read more
Chevrolet Silverado

2020 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss Midnight Edition Review

Graham Heeps -
Life in the city with the all-black monster that is the 2020 Chevy Silverado Trail Boss with the Midnight Edition package. Our full review.
Read more
Subaru BRZ

Subaru boosts the new BRZ’s power & performance on updated 2022 model

Amee Reehal -
More horsepower & torque, the 2nd-generation Subaru BRZ is lower, wider & lighter for 2022, easily competing with track cars twice its price.
Read more
Infiniti

Infiniti reveals the new 268-hp QX55 coupe SUV sporting progressive looks & performance

Amee Reehal -
The 2022 Infiniti QX55 is the luxury brand's all-new, coupe SUV. Here's a look at specs, horsepower, the QX55 SENSORY top model & more.
Read more
Tactical

Rezvani’s military grade Hercules 6×6 truck is apocalypse-ready

Amee Reehal -
If you can afford the Rezvani truck's $225,000 price you can buy a new garage pad. Night vision, 1,300-hp, 6-wheel drive gets things started.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: Pirelli Scorpion Winter Tire

Amee Reehal -
So, are the Pirelli Scorpion Winter tires built for SUVs & crossovers any good? We put the high-end winter-rated snow tire to the test.
Read more
Ram

Ram Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition

News Editor -
Ram reveals the 2021 Power Wagon 75th Anniversary Edition heavy-duty pickup with special badging, upscale interior, a distinct grill & more.
Read more
Man Cave Ideas

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR

Gear Editor -
The famous brick builder enters the world of GT endurance racing with the new 1,580-piece Porsche 911 RSR, part of the Technic lineup.
Read more

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

Tire Reviews

The Best Winter/Snow Tires [2020], from Budget to Premium: Our Top Picks

Graham Heeps -
Shopping for new winter/snow tires? Here are some of the best budget-friendly, ultra performance, midrange & premium winter-rated tires for cars, SUVs & light trucks.
Read more
SUV and Crossover Reviews

Here’s the new batch of 2021 + 2022 SUVs you should hold out for

William Clavey -
Here's a fresh batch of 2021 & 2022 sport utilities worth waiting for. Over 15 models & redesigns only, from small CUVs & full-size SUVs to all-electric.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: New BFGoodrich Winter T/A KSI Tires

Chris Chase -
BFGoodrich reveal their new Winter T/A/ KSI tires, replacing the Winter Slalom KSI. We head to snowy Ottawa to put these tires to the test.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: New Michelin Defender LTX M/S Tires

Russell Purcell -
We take the new Michelin Defender LTX M/S off-road in Vermont and put the popular light truck tire to the test.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: Continental IceContact XTRM Winter Tire

Graham Heeps -
Studded or non-studded: the choice is yours. We put the new Continental IceContact XTRM winter tire to the test. Here's our full review.
Read more

Categories

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2020 Traction Media

MORE STORIES
2012 Ford Explorer Limited Review

2012 Ford Explorer Limited Review

2013 Ford Explorer Sport tires

2013 Ford Explorer Sport: Closer Look with Specs & Photos

2016-ford-explorer-specs

Ford’s 4-cylinder engine powers the Explorer for the first time