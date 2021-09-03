Ford’s 400-HP Explorer ST Gains RWD for 2022 and Extends Sporty Styling to the Lineup

To beef up the options for ST enthusiasts across North America, Ford has expanded the Explorer ST lineup by adding two new models. Meet the new 2022 Ford Explorer ST rear-wheel-drive model, offering better on-road performance and the new Explorer ST-Line variant focused on performance-inspired appearance and technology.

While giving buyers more options, Ford hopes to make the all-time best-selling utility vehicle in the US more competitive in the midsize SUV segment. And for those seeking off-road adventure, Ford just revealed the new 2021 Explorer Timberline with steel skid plates, higher ground clearance, and improved towing.

2020 Ford Explorer ST. Photo: Amee Reehal

Power: Under the Explorer ST and ST-Line’s Hood

The 2022 Ford Explorer ST comes equipped with a standard rear-wheel-drive, with four-wheel-drive accessible as an option for those looking for ultimate performance. Power comes from a 3.0-liter EcoBoost engine generating 400 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. of torque (563 Nm), moving the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

We had a chance to drive the new 400-hp Explorer ST when it first arrived – here’s our full review.

On the other hand, the ST-Line trim carries a 300-horsepower 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, also powering the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. Like the standard ST, the four-wheel drive is optional for the ST-Line. However, some features make the ST-Line different from the other models in the lineup.

2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line

2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line. Photo: Ford

The Explorer ST-Line sits between Explorer XLT and Limited trims levels boasting some design tweaks and tech upgrades that make it distinctive.

The idea behind the ST-Line is an option for buyers who do not want the full power and capability of the Ford Performance’s ST brand but love to have the performance-inspired appearance the ST-flavoured SUV has to offer.

The result is a visually enhanced ST variant that is $7,570 cheaper than the standard Explorer ST. It even costs $2,575 less than the Explorer Enthusiast ST, unveiled in April this year as a more realistic model with fewer facilities to cut the cost.

Exterior and interior ST-Line treatment

While the ST-Line looks similar to the fully loaded Explorer ST, the features that make it unique are 20-inch machined aluminum wheels, blacked-out grille, dual exhaust tips, and gloss-black badging of SUV’s name on the hood. Refining the looks are distinctive black-out accents for headlamps and taillamps.

2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line. Photo: Ford

Peek inside, and we find a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and a heated steering wheel. On the technology front, we get a 360-degree camera and a wireless charging pad. Enhancing the ST-Line appeal, Ford has added an auto-dimming rearview mirror and heated front seats, in addition to red accents, scuff plates with ST-Line emblem, and elegant floor mats.

Here’s a closer look inside the Explorer ST.

Improving the safety credentials of the ST-Line is Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ technology comprising Evasive Steering Assist, Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and voice-activated navigation.

2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line. Photo: Ford

Other Upgrades for the New 2022 Explorer

Those interested in high-end King Ranch and Platinum trim levels would be happy to have the new standard 400-hp powertrain. The tech lovers can opt for the Technology Package to add a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 14-speaker B&O sound system, and multi-contour seats.

Furthermore, the customers can now choose either a second-row bench seat or captain’s chairs at zero extra cost, as well as order their Explorer in the new Burgundy Velvet or Stone Blue body shades. The XLT Sport Appearance Package now gets a fresh seat trim, and the Timberline offers buyers a choice of the second-row bench seat.

The 2022 Ford Explorer arrives at the dealerships before the end of this year. Here are some more 2022 SUVs worth checking out.

Interior and exterior 2022 Ford Explorer ST-Line pictures

[envira-gallery id=’98298′]