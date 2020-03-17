If you can’t wait for the Ranger Raptor to hit North America but are desperately yearning to convert your stock pickup into the ultimate off-roader, you have a couple choices: hit up the folks at Hennessey for a 350-hp VelociRaptor Ranger, or realistically, hit up California-based Automotive Performance Group (APG) for their new ProRunner Series 1 package.

Priced at $11,573 (excluding wheels and tires) or $16,000 installed, we’ll take this over the $65,000 VelociRaptor (which does include the truck, mind you).

The APG ProRunner Ranger upgrade checks all the boxes — from badass styling to enhanced performance bringing real off-road capabilities.

Enhanced styling and fitment for a proper off-roading mid-size pickup

Made of 100% aerospace grade carbon fiber, the new wide body benefits with 10 extra inches of width to house those beefy 35-inch tires to conquer what’s ahead. Gone are the stock front driver and passengers side fenders, replaced by chunkier carbon fiber APG-designed pieces; same goes for the bedsides replaced by more carbon fiber, along with the gas door swapped with a fuel neck extension kit.

ProRunner Series 1 adds up to 10-inches of width to the stock Ranger, along with a good dose of carbon fiber including these clean, streamlined fenders to house big wheels for big 35-inch tires. Photo: APG

Up front, it’s hard to miss the massive aluminum APG bumper with winch capabilities, fog light brackets, and powder coated steel D-Ring pass through mounts.

Upgrade ramps up Ford Ranger suspension to crush any trail

Driving dynamics get a huge ramp up to include up to 12.5-inches of travel suspension with the wide body adjustments. Furthermore, APG designed and includes powder coated wider upper and lower control arms, a tie rod extension kit, extended CV axle shafts, front hub centric wheel rings and rear wheel adapters with additional lug nuts.

The idea here is to keep the Ranger’s everyday, on-road drivability while still offering true off-road performance all in a small truck package. Consumers will need to buy their own wheels and tires, however.

Other enhancements here include APG front coil over spacers, front hub centric wheel hubs, and rear wheel adapters with extra lug nuts for good measure.

Extra Ranger accessories if you need more

Of course, there are always those who need more. And that’s totally okay. APG will level-up the Ranger with some extras including a low, slim aluminum roof rack fitted with an M-series 50-inch light bar and side lights; KC Flex lights for both the front and rear bumpers; a light controller by Bantam; and a Warn 8000s winch for that aluminum bumper that usually goes for about $1,000 extra at most retailers.

Mid-size trucks are on a tear right now, give their full-size siblings a lot to think about. Finally, we’re seeing companies like APG offering real, worthy performance upgrades at a price that’s within reach for the true hardcore off-roaders. Hit up APG’s site here to learn more.