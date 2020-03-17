New Off-Road Upgrade Package Transforms The Ford Ranger Into a True Performance Beast

APG Ford Ranger ProRunner Series 1 package
Home Ford Ford Ranger

More Off-Road Love for Mid-Size Pickups

News Editor

If you can’t wait for the Ranger Raptor to hit North America but are desperately yearning to convert your stock pickup into the ultimate off-roader, you have a couple choices: hit up the folks at Hennessey for a 350-hp VelociRaptor Ranger, or realistically, hit up California-based Automotive Performance Group (APG) for their new ProRunner Series 1 package.

Priced at $11,573 (excluding wheels and tires) or $16,000 installed, we’ll take this over the $65,000 VelociRaptor (which does include the truck, mind you).

The APG ProRunner Ranger upgrade checks all the boxes — from badass styling to enhanced performance bringing real off-road capabilities.

Enhanced styling and fitment for a proper off-roading mid-size pickup

Made of 100% aerospace grade carbon fiber, the new wide body benefits with 10 extra inches of width to house those beefy 35-inch tires to conquer what’s ahead. Gone are the stock front driver and passengers side fenders, replaced by chunkier carbon fiber APG-designed pieces; same goes for the bedsides replaced by more carbon fiber, along with the gas door swapped with a fuel neck extension kit.

Related Read: New Blacked-Out Ranger Package Adds Aggressive Look

APG Ford Ranger ProRunner Series 1 package suspension
ProRunner Series 1 adds up to 10-inches of width to the stock Ranger, along with a good dose of carbon fiber including these clean, streamlined fenders to house big wheels for big 35-inch tires. Photo: APG

Up front, it’s hard to miss the massive aluminum APG bumper with winch capabilities, fog light brackets, and powder coated steel D-Ring pass through mounts.

Here’s another Ranger winch option by Ford Performance and Australia-based ARB 4×4 Accessories.

Upgrade ramps up Ford Ranger suspension to crush any trail

Driving dynamics get a huge ramp up to include up to 12.5-inches of travel suspension with the wide body adjustments. Furthermore, APG designed and includes powder coated wider upper and lower control arms, a tie rod extension kit, extended CV axle shafts, front hub centric wheel rings and rear wheel adapters with additional lug nuts.

The idea here is to keep the Ranger’s everyday, on-road drivability while still offering true off-road performance all in a small truck package. Consumers will need to buy their own wheels and tires, however.

Other enhancements here include APG front coil over spacers, front hub centric wheel hubs, and rear wheel adapters with extra lug nuts for good measure.

Extra Ranger accessories if you need more

Of course, there are always those who need more. And that’s totally okay. APG will level-up the Ranger with some extras including a low, slim aluminum roof rack fitted with an M-series 50-inch light bar and side lights; KC Flex lights for both the front and rear bumpers; a light controller by Bantam; and a Warn 8000s winch for that aluminum bumper that usually goes for about $1,000 extra at most retailers.

Mid-size trucks are on a tear right now, give their full-size siblings a lot to think about. Finally, we’re seeing companies like APG offering real, worthy performance upgrades at a price that’s within reach for the true hardcore off-roaders. Hit up APG’s site here to learn more.


Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedAuto NewsFord NewsFordFord Ranger

TRENDING NOW

News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.

UP NEXT

Motorcycles

Newron Motors’ Wood-Accented Cruiser Takes Electric Motorcycles to a New Level

Amee Reehal -
Sprinting 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3-seconds, the EV-1 electric cruiser motorcycle fast charges, travels far, all with more wood than Grandma's TV room.
Read more
Ram

This New Luxury Special Edition Ram 1500 Joins the 2020 Lineup But Only Down South

News Editor -
Following up on Ram's Lone Star edition 1500, Texas & southern states get another limited truck with the premium 2020 Laramie Southwest Edition for $47,075.
Read more
BMW X Series

First Drive: 2020 BMW X5M Review

Doug Firby -
Not only is the 3rd-generation X5M the most energetic yet, but it's also just wicked fun. Our full review of BMW's redesigned performance SUV for 2020.
Read more
Subaru WRX & WRX STI

Subaru Unleashes the “White Thunder” Limited Edition 2020 WRX STI

News Editor -
Only 75 units of this special edition 2020 WRX STI will be sold. Built on the already capable Sport-tech trim, a brake upgrade, and worthy cosmetic upgrade.
Read more
Porsche 911

Redesigned 641-HP 911 Turbo S Hits New Performance Levels for 2021

News Editor -
The new 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S release date is set for late 2020 with orders open in April. But with more power than ever, expect a higher price tag too.
Read more
Man Cave Ideas

Crushed Iconic Movie & TV Cars That Belong on Your Wall

Gear Editor -
Brought to life using only pens or pencils on cotton paper, Milan-based artist Alessandro Paglia smashes our favourite iconic movie & TV cars to the ground.
Read more

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday. Let's Go.

TractionLife.com Square Logo - Black
TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.
© 2019 Traction Media Inc.
MORE STORIES
ford-ranger-accessories

Ford Ranger Adventure-Seekers Can Buy Yakima Outdoor Accessories Come Early 2019

2019 Ford Ranger Lariat independant review

2019 Ford Ranger Lariat Review

ford ranger off-road bumper winch

Ranger’s New Winch-Capable Bumper is Exactly What Overlanders Need