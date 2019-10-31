Currently set to Index
Ranger’s New Winch-Capable Bumper is Exactly What Overlanders Need

ford ranger off-road bumper winch
Another reason not to wait for the Ranger Raptor (though we don't mind waiting)

by Amee Reehal

Ford Performance and Australia-based ARB 4×4 Accessories have teamed up to develop new off-road parts for the adventure-ready, mid-size pickup — kicking things off with an all-new winch-capable front bumper for the North American model which re-entered the market for 2019. 

Check out our full 2019 Ford Ranger review here. 

Priced at $1,495 in the US (excluding install) and available as a dealer-installed option courtesy of Ford Performance, this off-road bumper is the only aftermarket steel bumper available for the Ranger, meeting all regulatory crash test standards. 

Available in 2020 at Ford dealerships and Ford Performance Parts distributors, the new bumper comes with a limited warranty courtesy of FPP.

Finished in a durable Integrit powder coat, the ARB winch-capable front bumper integrates nicely into the Ranger’s front design using existing chassis mounting points lending it that enhanced rugged look, but more importantly, offering serious pulling power when out in the bush. 

ford-ranger-accessories
Yakima is another brand pitching in with Ranger parts including kayak racks, bike racks, truck-bed storage solutions designed to transport longer items securely, and truck-bed tents that keep customers and their essentials off the ground. Photo: Yakima

For easy installation, the piece finds an integrated mount for a simple and quick winch setup. The split centre pan provides quick access to the winch controls while backcountry recovery situations are made easier with increased visibility via the mounting points and jacking points. 

Constructed from welded sheet steel up to 3/16ths of an inch thick, a strong point is that the winch-capable front bumper is compatible with the truck’s factory components. Ford ensured that the new factory custom add-on will accommodate a wide range of accessories without compromising the Ranger’s overloading duties.

Other accessories for the new winch-capable front bumper include:

  • WARN Industries M8000, XD9000, 9.5XP, 9.5XDC and VR EVO 10-S winches
  • RIGID SR-Series LED lightbars, both 6-inch and 30-inch lengths
  • Antenna and sand flag mounts
  • Jacking points for off-road jacks

Don’t wait for the Ford Ranger Raptor

We don’t get the Raptor variant of the small truck here in North America, unlike our Aussie friends — not yet, anyways. But with this welcomed line-up of Ranger overlanding accessories in the mix, there’s no excuse to abandon the pavement for the rough stuff (though the Raptor does get a burlier powertrain). 

As ARB’s COO puts it, “The goal of the relationship between ARB and Ford Performance is to provide Ford customers premium and functional off-road accessories that inspire personalized vehicle customization, improve off-road capability, and empower customers to feel comfortable using their vehicles – even in remote areas,” 

Yakima — a leader in vehicle roof racks — also recently announced a line of 150 adventure-ready parts for the Ford Ranger for consumers looking to take their mid-size truck off the beaten path. 

Plus, a new Black Appearance Package is also now available for that stealthier look.

So, there’s really no shortage of options for those Ranger owners looking to ramp things up. But if insane performance is really your thing, check out the 350-Hp 2019 VelociRaptor Ranger.

Or if you’re shopping for a small truck, hit up our Best Mid-Size Trucks Guide.

Amee Reehalhttp://ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has been published in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. He's a writer, editor at TractionLife.com, AJAC member, and full-time digital marketer at Traction Media working with national brands. Find him traveling, spending time with his kids and family. Or golfing, poorly.

