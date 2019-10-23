There’s nothing like hitting the open road fuelled by a passion for travel – the Honda Gold Wing has paved this path for over 40 years when it hit the market back in 1975 as a naked 1000 cc machine. A true rider’s motorcycle, the bike got a hefty redesign in 2018 including a new frame, shedding major weight, and adding lots of tech like Apple CarPlay. For 2020, the Gold Wing gets a product refresh with changes to improve on what is arguably and already the most capable touring motorcycle out there. New additions include improvements to slow speed manoeuvrability and long distance comfort adding an electronic fuel injection (FI) and Dual Clutch transmission (DCT). The 1833cc liquid-cooled horizontally opposed 6 cylinder engine stays intact propelling this burly bike with enough torque and power, but Honda paid special attention its low speed handling with this refresh. The top-trim Tour model improves handling and overall performance for the new year with suspension updates. The Gold Wing Tour also ramps it up with more standard features including larger passenger grab handles and LED fog lights. And hey, there’s a second USB port inside the left side saddlebag at no extra charge — you can never have too many USB connectors, right? The 2020 Gold Wing is priced at $23,800 in the US; the GL1800BL will start at $27,599 in Canada. Check out more Honda motorcycles at our page here.