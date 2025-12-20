Adventure VehiclesCool Trailers and RVs

Shiver x Expandable 6×6 Dakar Support Truck

Expandable

TractionLife doesn’t cover RVs in the traditional sense. But we do pay attention when mobility, design, and purpose collide. We’ve looked at futuristic takes like the Lightship Pānos, an EV trailer wrapped in Blade Runner vibes, and the Pebble Flow, which rethinks RV living through electrification and autonomy. This Shiver x Expandable 6×6 Dakar RV sits at the opposite end of that spectrum, trading sci-fi optimism for brute-force functionality shaped by one of the harshest environments on earth.

Expandable

Built by Expandable, a company known for modular mobile architecture used in motorsport, events, and command applications, the 6×6 Dakar support vehicle is engineered as a working environment rather than a recreational RV. Based on a triple-axle MAN heavy-duty truck, the 30-foot platform uses expandable side modules to dramatically increase interior space once parked, transforming from transport mode into a functional base for race teams between stages.

Expandable

Power comes from an onboard generator and battery system to keep everything running off-grid, while a rooftop terrace adds a moment of calm after long days in the dunes. It’s not an RV meant for weekends away or campground hookups. It’s a tool engineered for endurance, logistics, and life between stages. And that clarity of purpose is exactly what gives it its appeal. Learn more at Expandable’s site.

