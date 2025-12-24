Culture

Slawntach’s Faux $300K Lamborghini Art Car

TL Staff
By TL Staff
Less than 1 min.
Slawntach Faux Lamborghini Art Car

Car culture doesn’t always need engines or speed to carry value.

When is a Lamborghini not a Lamborghini? When it’s the Slawntach. Created to roam Miami during Art Basel, this full-scale art car was built entirely from scratch by British-Nigerian artist Olalou Slawn in collaboration with Artifaxing. There’s no drivetrain, no performance specs, and no intent to drive fast. Just hand-painted white body panels, exaggerated skateboard-style tires, and proportions that deliberately blur the line between exotic supercar and rolling sculpture.

RelatedReview: Master & Dynamic x Lamborghini MW65 Headphones

Slawntach Faux Lamborghini Art Car top view
Slawntach Faux Lamborghini Art Car interior

Inside, the fake theme continues. Custom-upholstered seats, a playful “Slawn Bullet” shifter, and bold “1 of 1” branding lean fully into the concept, framing the piece as commentary rather than cosplay. Recently selling for over $300,000, the Slawntach proves that car culture doesn’t always need engines or speed to carry value. Sometimes, it just needs presence. And a city like Miami is willing to let art spill into the street.

Slawntach Faux Lamborghini Art Car front
TL Staff
TL Staff
Quick takes and news updates from the TractionLife editorial desk.

Up Next

See More

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

© 2025 Traction Media

 