When is a Lamborghini not a Lamborghini? When it’s the Slawntach. Created to roam Miami during Art Basel, this full-scale art car was built entirely from scratch by British-Nigerian artist Olalou Slawn in collaboration with Artifaxing. There’s no drivetrain, no performance specs, and no intent to drive fast. Just hand-painted white body panels, exaggerated skateboard-style tires, and proportions that deliberately blur the line between exotic supercar and rolling sculpture.

Inside, the fake theme continues. Custom-upholstered seats, a playful “Slawn Bullet” shifter, and bold “1 of 1” branding lean fully into the concept, framing the piece as commentary rather than cosplay. Recently selling for over $300,000, the Slawntach proves that car culture doesn’t always need engines or speed to carry value. Sometimes, it just needs presence. And a city like Miami is willing to let art spill into the street.