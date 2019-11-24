Currently set to Index
2020 Land Rover Defender 90 First Edition

First Look: 2020 Defender 90 First Edition Arrives Early For the Impatient Off-Roaders

Pangea Green metallic paint with a contrasting white roof, custom 20-inch wheels wrapped in off-road tires, and special First Edition badging

By Amee Reehal

Los Angeles, CA – The new Defender hype rolls on, and in conjunction with the 2019 LA Auto Show, Land Rover reveals pricing for the reimagined off-road SUV — including the 2020 Defender 90 First Edition with a price tag of $65,100 when it goes on sale Summer 2020. All other 90 models offering up to six seats arrive in Fall 2020 with a lower starting price in the mid-$40,000s, according to the company. The larger Defender 110 will go for $49,900 MSRP, hitting North American dealerships Spring 2020 with the option of five, six or 5+2 seating. But for those who can’t wait until fall for the smaller Defender body style, the First Edition is the way to go, albeit more expensive than the entry-level models. However, those extra dollars add a healthy dose of distinct features including a beautiful Pangea Green metallic paint with a contrasting white roof, custom 20-inch wheels wrapped in off-road tires, and special First Edition badging, to name a few. With only 500 units of the 2020 Defender 90 First Edition hitting US shores, buyers need to act fast (with fingers crossed). Or just go for an old-school Defender.

Learn more about the 90 First Edition here.

Photos:

