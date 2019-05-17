Pin
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email

Price and Release Date:

The good news: Subaru didn’t jack up the price unnecessarily for the 2020 model.

Pricing on the entry-level 2020 Ascent remains the same as 2019 at US$31,995, arriving at North American dealerships starting this Summer 2019; still produced out the Indiana plant (alongside the Outback, Impreza, and Legacy sedan).

Here’s the full 2020 price list (US dollars):

2020 Model & TrimTransmissionStarting PricePrice with destination charge
AscentCVT$31,995$33,005
Ascent Premium 8 passengerCVT$34,395$35,405
Ascent Premium 8-pCVT$35,855$36,865
Ascent Premium 8-pCVT$38,655$39,665
Ascent Premium 7 passengerCVT$35,85536,865
Ascent Premium 7-pCVT$38,655$39,665
Ascent Limited8 passengerCVT$39,345$40,355
Ascent Limited 8-pCVT$42,295$43,305
Ascent Limited7 passengerCVT$39,345$40,355
Ascent Limited 7-pCVT$42,295$43,305
Ascent Touring 7 passengerCVT$45,045$46,055

Changes: what’s different from the 2019 Ascent?

As expected, not a great deal has changed compared to the 2019 Ascent. But for 2020, Subaru does add a few new things including a power rear gate lock option, new rear seat reminder alert system which is now standard, and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology on every trim.

Available in either a 7 or 8 passenger setup, the Ascent is remains the go-to to for larger families outgrowing the Outback — larger sport utility shoppers looking for a spacious interior, comfortable and flexible seating options and a host of safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies.

Expect the same 2.4L turbocharged BOXER engine under the hood as last year, offering 260-hp at 5,600 rpm and a broad torque curve that peaks at 277 lb.ft. over a 2,000-4,800-rpm engine speed range; all paired to the 8-speed transmission.

To learn more, check out our 2019 Ascent review here.

Or if you’re shopping for a new 2020 SUV, here are the models to keep in mind.

  • 2019 subaru ascent review limited trim 1
  • 2019 subaru ascent review limited trim 2
  • 2019 subaru ascent review limited trim 3
  • 2019 subaru ascent review limited trim 4
  • 2019 subaru ascent review limited trim 5
  • 2019 subaru ascent review limited trim 6
  • 2019 subaru ascent review limited trim 7
  • 2019 subaru ascent review limited trim 8
  • 2019 subaru ascent review limited trim 9
  • 2019 subaru ascent review limited trim 10
  • 2019 subaru ascent review limited trim 11
  • 2019 subaru ascent review limited trim 12
Pin
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.

UP NEXTMORE FROM AUTHOR