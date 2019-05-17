Price and Release Date:
The good news: Subaru didn’t jack up the price unnecessarily for the 2020 model.
Pricing on the entry-level 2020 Ascent remains the same as 2019 at US$31,995, arriving at North American dealerships starting this Summer 2019; still produced out the Indiana plant (alongside the Outback, Impreza, and Legacy sedan).
Here’s the full 2020 price list (US dollars):
|2020 Model & Trim
|Transmission
|Starting Price
|Price with destination charge
|Ascent
|CVT
|$31,995
|$33,005
|Ascent Premium 8 passenger
|CVT
|$34,395
|$35,405
|Ascent Premium 8-p
|CVT
|$35,855
|$36,865
|Ascent Premium 8-p
|CVT
|$38,655
|$39,665
|Ascent Premium 7 passenger
|CVT
|$35,855
|36,865
|Ascent Premium 7-p
|CVT
|$38,655
|$39,665
|Ascent Limited8 passenger
|CVT
|$39,345
|$40,355
|Ascent Limited 8-p
|CVT
|$42,295
|$43,305
|Ascent Limited7 passenger
|CVT
|$39,345
|$40,355
|Ascent Limited 7-p
|CVT
|$42,295
|$43,305
|Ascent Touring 7 passenger
|CVT
|$45,045
|$46,055
Changes: what’s different from the 2019 Ascent?
As expected, not a great deal has changed compared to the 2019 Ascent. But for 2020, Subaru does add a few new things including a power rear gate lock option, new rear seat reminder alert system which is now standard, and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology on every trim.
Available in either a 7 or 8 passenger setup, the Ascent is remains the go-to to for larger families outgrowing the Outback — larger sport utility shoppers looking for a spacious interior, comfortable and flexible seating options and a host of safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies.
Expect the same 2.4L turbocharged BOXER engine under the hood as last year, offering 260-hp at 5,600 rpm and a broad torque curve that peaks at 277 lb.ft. over a 2,000-4,800-rpm engine speed range; all paired to the 8-speed transmission.
To learn more, check out our 2019 Ascent review here.
Or if you’re shopping for a new 2020 SUV, here are the models to keep in mind.