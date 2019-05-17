Price and Release Date:

The good news: Subaru didn’t jack up the price unnecessarily for the 2020 model.

Pricing on the entry-level 2020 Ascent remains the same as 2019 at US$31,995, arriving at North American dealerships starting this Summer 2019; still produced out the Indiana plant (alongside the Outback, Impreza, and Legacy sedan).

Here’s the full 2020 price list (US dollars):

2020 Model & Trim Transmission Starting Price Price with destination charge Ascent CVT $31,995 $33,005 Ascent Premium 8 passenger CVT $34,395 $35,405 Ascent Premium 8-p CVT $35,855 $36,865 Ascent Premium 8-p CVT $38,655 $39,665 Ascent Premium 7 passenger CVT $35,855 36,865 Ascent Premium 7-p CVT $38,655 $39,665 Ascent Limited8 passenger CVT $39,345 $40,355 Ascent Limited 8-p CVT $42,295 $43,305 Ascent Limited7 passenger CVT $39,345 $40,355 Ascent Limited 7-p CVT $42,295 $43,305 Ascent Touring 7 passenger CVT $45,045 $46,055

Changes: what’s different from the 2019 Ascent?

As expected, not a great deal has changed compared to the 2019 Ascent. But for 2020, Subaru does add a few new things including a power rear gate lock option, new rear seat reminder alert system which is now standard, and EyeSight Driver Assist Technology on every trim.

Available in either a 7 or 8 passenger setup, the Ascent is remains the go-to to for larger families outgrowing the Outback — larger sport utility shoppers looking for a spacious interior, comfortable and flexible seating options and a host of safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies.

Expect the same 2.4L turbocharged BOXER engine under the hood as last year, offering 260-hp at 5,600 rpm and a broad torque curve that peaks at 277 lb.ft. over a 2,000-4,800-rpm engine speed range; all paired to the 8-speed transmission.

