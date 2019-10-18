Currently set to Index
2020 Crosstrek Hybrid gets $150 price bump when it arrives late 2019

2020 subaru crosstrek hybrid
Range-topping Hybrid model a full second faster from 0 to 60 mph than the standard Crosstrek

by News Editor

The 2020 Crosstrek will be available in three trims when it hits dealers later this year — including Base, Premium, and Limited grades. But for fans of the rugged little hauler looking to go green, it’s the Crosstrek Hybrid that will make the most sense. 

Starting at $35,145 in the US, the hybrid version is offered in a single standard trim and priced a mere $150 above the outgoing 2019 model. Not a big deal considering buyers now get standard EyeSight Driver Assist Technology on models equipped with Lineartronic CVT opposed to manual transmission (which is a huge plus on its own for fans of the good old stick shift). Crosstrek Hybrid only comes with the CVT, no manual option.

Related: New 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hits US Dealerships But Canadians Wait for 2020 Model

Also, Rear Seat Reminder, automatic door locks, auto climate control, and auto stop-start are now standard across all 2020 Crosstreks. The non-hybrid Crosstrek entry-level increases $250 in price, now staring at $22,145 for 2020 models. 

See the full 2020 Crosstrek pricing at the end of this post.

Power and Performance: Hybrid quicker than standard Crosstrek

Powering the Crosstrek Hybrid are a pair of electric motors — dubbed Subaru StarDrive Technology — paired to a 2.0L engine, propelling the sharply styled compact crossover to speeds up to 65 mph when in full electric mode, and a full second faster from 0 to 60 mph than the standard Crosstrek.

2020 subaru crosstrek hybrid
The Crosstrek compact crossover is Subaru’s top-three best-selling vehicle in North America; the new Crosstrek Hybrid should keep the sales rolling, taking advantage of both gas and electric power eliminating range anxiety, or driven on pure electric drive for local commuting. Photo: Subaru

Quick times aside, expect up to 90 MPGe with a total range of 480 miles, and an EV range of 17 miles courtesy of the high-capacity lithium-ion battery located underneath the cargo area. 

Redesigned in 2018 and built on the Japanese automaker’s new Subaru Global Platform, the 2020 Crosstrek carries the 2nd-generation model forward and benefits from Subaru’s all-wheel drive. 

The new platform was designed to accommodate hybrid and electric powertrains, and when you factor in features like X-MODE and Hill Descent Control into the mix to improve performance in low-friction and off-road conditions, it’s easy to see why the Crosstrek is the brand’s top-seller. 

Related: Our Crosstrek Reviews

Towing capacity is rated at 1,000 pounds. Not all the impressive but suffice for pulling smaller trailers and such, which is likely what Crosstrek buyers will be doing. Also, considering the slightly bigger Forester only offers 1,500 pound towing capacity, the new Crosstrek doesn’t seem all that bad. 

If towing is your thing, the redesigned 2020 Outback and Ascent are better choices, offering 3,500 pounds (up from 2,700 pounds in 2019) and 5,000 pounds towing capacity, respectively. 

Hybrid Styling and Exterior

Separating the Crosstrek Hybrid from the pack is an exclusive Lagoon Blue Pearl exterior colour. The front grille finds a unique silver metallic finish along with fog light accents; also lower front bumper and body cladding for more off-road protection. 

Riding on 18-inch black wheels, this model gets Plug-In Hybrid badges on the rear gate and fenders. The overall styling is sleek with the 2018 redesigned, especially with the Crosstrek Hybrid’s low-profile roof rails and spoiler in black finish.

Interior: Premium tech & touches for the Hybrid

2020 subaru crosstrek hybrid interior
The Hybrid’s interior features exclusive high-contrast Gray and Navy-Blue leather seats, door panels and armrests. The cabin is complemented with blue stitching and accent panels throughout. Photo: Subaru

The Hybrid is a premium offering in the Crosstrek lineup, so expect a healthy list of great features inside, all standard. This includes,

  • 8.0-inch STARLINK Multimedia Plus system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Keyless Access with Push-Button Start
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System with individual tire pressure display
  • power windows with auto-up/auto-down on both driver and passenger sides
  • power door locks and side mirrors
  • LED fog lights
  • SI-Drive and dual USB ports

The look is a bit different too with model exclusive high-contrast Gray and Navy-Blue leather seats, door panels and armrests.

Driver front-and-centre is a handy high-grade instrument panel including a 4.2-inch colour LCD. Info includes a power meter for real-time power output and regeneration. Above the centre-stack  in the Crosstrek Hybrid sits a multifunction display providing some extras including driving and charging screens.

$2,500 Upgrade package

To amp things more, a $2,500 package adds:

  • power moonroof
  • heated steering wheel
  • STARLINK 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system with voice activated navigation powered by TomTom
  • Harman Kardon 8-speaker system with 432-watt equivalent amplifier

2020 Crosstrek Pricing for All Models

Here’s a US pricing breakdown on all models, including the 2020 Crosstrek Hybrid. Add about $1,000 extra for destination & delivery charge. Canadian shoppers, check out the 2020 Crosstrek pricing here. 

MODELTRANSMISSIONMSRP
Base6MT$22,145
BaseCVT$23,495
Premium6MT$23,195
PremiumCVT$24,545
LimitedCVT$27,395
HybridCVT$35,145

2020 Crosstrek Hybrid photos:


