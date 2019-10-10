As far as adventure-ready subcompact crossovers go, it’s tough to compete with the rugged yet stylish little Crosstrek which comes equipped with Subaru’s all-wheel drive as standard.

What’s new for 2020?

Redesigned in 2018 with some updates for 2019, the 2020 model gets a small bump in price but also gets new standard features in the mix including automatic climate control and a rear seat reminder for increased comfort and convenience.

All Crosstrek’s equipped with the Lineartronic CVT automatic transmission now get Subaru’s EyeSight system as standard. A premium safety feature usually reserved for higher trims, this is a nice addition to the small crossover now getting the driver-assist system.

Would be nice is Subaru offered this as standard to the manual models also, buy hey, it’s nice the Japanese brand is even offering a manual tranny, especially for those taking the Crosstrek off the beaten path.

When can you buy one and how much will it cost?

Hitting dealerships this fall 2019, the Subaru Canada increased the starting MSRP by $100 compared to last year, now starting at C$23,795 for the entry-level Crosstrek Convenience with the 6-speed manual transmission — that’s right, a stick shift.

For the same model with CVT transmission, the 2020 Crosstrek Convenience with EyeSight is next in the lineup starting at $25,795.

Crosstrek Limited with EyeSight is the top-trim

With 7 trims to choose from, the range-topping Limited with EyeSight is $10,000 more than the entry-level — expect to pay a starting MSRP of $33,895 for this one which comes fully equipped, and also includes 18-inch alloy wheels, leather seating, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a premium Harman Kardon eight-speaker audio system, and an eight-inch infotainment system with GPS navigation.

Here’s the full price list for the 2020 Crosstrek in Canada:

MODEL TRANSMISSION MSRP (C$) Convenience 6MT $23,795 Convenience w/EyeSight CVT $25,795 Touring 6MT $26,095 Touring w/EyeSight CVT $28,095 Sport 6MT $28,695 Sport w/EyeSight CVT $31,295 Limited w/EyeSight CVT $33,895

