2020 subaru forester

2020 Subaru Forester Hits US Dealerships Starting at $24,495

Not too many changes for 2020 considering the Forester was all-new for 2019, but Subaru adds a few top-notch standard features when it arrives this month.

By News Editor

The long-running Forester was all-new for 2019 (reviewed here), so don’t expect too many changes for 2020. However, Subaru did give the more spacious 5th-generation Forester some nice inclusions when it arrives at dealerships this month. New standard features for 2020 include Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology and Rear Seat Reminder to ensure kids and pets don’t get stranded in the back. Available in 5 trims (Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Touring) all models find the 2.5L engine under the hood, making 182-hp and 176 lb-ft of torque paired with a CVT transmission. Not a big towing machine, the Forester can pull up to 1,500 lbs if needed and does get Trailer Stability Assist as standard to help out. But it’s the value and dependable AWD that keeps Subie fans coming back to the 23-year old Forester. The entry-level model starts at $24,494 (plus $1,000 destination charge) offering a 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels in silver finish and roof rails upgrade for a reasonable $600. At the top end, the Forester Touring rings in a $34,595 plus fees and finds a CVT with 7-speed manual shift mode and paddle shift switches, Reverse Automatic Braking and 8.0-inch Multimedia Navigation system with Harman Kardon premium sound system. For Canadian buyers, view our price list here. Full 2020 Forester US pricing below (add $1,000 destination charge):

Forester$24,495
Forester Premium$27,395
Forester Sport$28,995
Forester Limited$31,095
Forester Touring$34,595
SubaruSubaru ForesterAuto NewsSubaru News

