Subaru’s popular compact SUV is still going strong since it arrived back in 1997. The Forester was all-new for 2019 (check out our First Drive review here) and gets some nice updates for 2020, including more safety standard features and the SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services system for select trims.

Arrives at Canadian Dealers early September

Available in 6 trims across Canada, the 2020 Forester starting price appears to be a bit higher than the outgoing 2019 — C$27,995 compared to C$28,695, both for the 2.5i entry-level model.

But that minor bump in price is pretty insignificant considering EyeSight with Lane Centring Assist alone is now standard.

Price

The new Forester hits Canadian dealers early September 2019. US pricing hasn’t been released; pricing below for Canada (MSRP, excluding fees/charges, all CVT transmissions):

Forester $28,695

Convenience $32,295

Touring $33,895

Sport $35,495

Limited $38,195

Premier $39,995

Changes for 2020: more standard safety and SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services

The 5th-generation Forester was all-new for 2019 with a completely new design, more performance and off-road capability, a more spacious cabin and added refinement.

Under the hood, the 2.5L, 182-hp and 176 lb.-ft. of torque engine is still intact, paired to the CVT transmission.

For 2020, the Forester does add more safety enhancements as standard, including EyeSight with Lane Centring Assist and rear seat reminder. As well as SUBARU STARLINK, discussed below.

SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services — Canada First

The Convenience model — the second trim in the lineup at C$32,295 — and above also shows up with the introduction for the first time in Canada of SUBARU STARLINK Connected Services. The system allows Forester owners to stay connected with their vehicle using the nationwide 4G LTE cellular network opposed to using data on mobile phones. Subaru offers a free three-year trial subscription to test the system out.

Check out our Forester Page here for the latest reviews and news.