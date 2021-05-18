2021 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition review

After disappearing for a couple of decades, BMW resurrected the 8 Series as a range-topping touring coupe three years ago. Shortly after the performance variant arrived, the M8, followed by the granddaddy of them all: a Competition Gran Coupe (GC) sedan model.

(The German also recently announced the 2-door M8 Coupe and Convertible won’t be coming to North America.)

We took out the 2021 version of the latter for a week and discovered it just might be about the most fun you can have in a four door.

Powered by BMW’s M5 Competition 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8

The core of what makes this vehicle such a hoot is the over-the-top motor: a high-revving 4.4-litre BMW TwinPower Turbo V8 (yes, the same mill as found in the current M5 Competition), mated to an eight-speed transmission with paddle shifters, churning out an almost comical 617 hp @ 6,000 rpm and 553 lb-ft @ 1,800 – 5,860 rpm, which is 17 horsepower more than the non-Competition.

2021 M8 Gran Coupe Competition engine. Photo: BMW

That’s good for a 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds, or 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.2 seconds, a number getting mighty close to supercar territory.

If feeling the rush of acceleration wasn’t enough, the standard Sports exhaust system adds a visceral exclamation point. Toggled via a button on the centre console, turning it on opens up electronically controlled flaps in the piping delivering a blissfully bass-y soundtrack.

I’ve scared my fair share of neighbours in my building’s parking garage starting up the car on a chilly morning, the quad tailpipes emitting a shotgun-blast-like sound as the RPMs momentarily shoot up.

2021 M8 GC Competition’s key standard performance specs:

Horsepower 617 hp @ 6,000 rpm Torque 553 lb-ft @ 1,800 – 5,860 rpm 0-60 mph 3.0 seconds Top speed 190 mph with with M Driver Package (155 without package) Wheels Front: 9.5 x 20. Rear: 10.5 x 20 [20-inch Forged M Star-spoke bi-color style 813M wheels with non run-flat perf. tires] Tires Front: 275/35ZR20 102Y. Rear: 285/35ZR20 104Y Exhaust M Sport Exhaust System

xDrive all-wheel drive system comes standard with M8

And although all M8s are outfitted with an xDrive all-wheel drive system, the system is not only normally rear-biased for sharper handling, but has a pure rear-wheel drive mode free from any computer assistance delivering a truly dynamic experience.

2021 M8 Gran Coupe Competition. Photo: BMW

The ultra-reinforced chassis, highlighted by thick anti-roll bars, tower-to-bulkhead strut bracing and and steel X-brace, is quite apparent while navigating tight corners.

When the occasion calls for civilized cruising around town, the adaptive suspension, utilizing electronically-controlled dampers that constantly read the road surface conditions and adjusts accordingly, offers a smooth and comfortable ride.

As most onboard systems are, down to brake pedal firmness, the amount of dampening is customizable and then can accessed using the red shortcut buttons next to the gearshift paddles.

The M8 GC Competition’s interior & exterior styling

2021 M8 Gran Coupe Competition. Photo: BMW 2021 M8 Gran Coupe Competition. Photo: BMW

Every M model showcases distinctive performance-oriented design, however the M8 GC in particular is full of interesting styling elements and textured surfaces inside and out. For example, the black chrome “hollow” grill comprised of vertical dual slats; subtle deck-lid spoiler; diamond leather door cards and seat upholstery; and the steering wheel features gold and silver coloured stitching in addition to the traditional blue, purple and red.

From afar, the vehicle looks low, long and sleek like a shark, especially our Black Sapphire Metallic painted tester. The body is a full 231 millimetres longer than the coupe, with a 200 millimetre longer wheelbase, exaggerating the long hood and short carbon fibre roof even more. The benefit of the lengthier proportions is more legroom for rear passengers, however headroom could still be a factor for taller folks due to the low greenhouse.

Some noteworthy exterior and interior M8 Gran Coupe Competition features include:

Exterior styling: Mirror cap, rear spoiler, and rear apron inlay in high-gloss black Side gills and front kidney grille in black chrome Active M Differential M Sport exhaust system with black tailpipes 20-inch lightweight alloy wheels Interior styling: M leather steering wheel with red M buttons Exclusive M Sport seats and M seat belts Illuminated M8 badging Bi-colour leather trim New operating concept with setup and M Mode buttons 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with newly designed selector lever Significantly increased room for shoulders, head, and legs

The 2021 BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe starts at $130,000 ($158,000 in Canada), before destination charge and fees.

Interior and exterior 2021 BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition pictures: