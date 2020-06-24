Currently set to Index
BMW 5 Series BMW M5

How fast is BMW’s spruced up M5 Sedan & tuned M5 Competition?

2021 BMW M5 Sedan receives styling & cabin updates while the tuned-out M5 Competition adds major track capabilities

2021 BMW M5 horsepower and performance specs
BMW gave its 6th-generation M5 sedan and more spirited M5 Competition a healthy update for 2021. As far as horsepower goes, however, not much as changed compared to the outgoing model. But maybe that’s a good thing. The M5 Competition does however receive more track-worthy goods. 

What’s the 2021 M5’s horsepower?

Powered by a S63 4.4L TwinPower turbocharged V8 engine paired to BMW’s quick-shifting 8-speed M Steptronic transmission, the 2021 M5 will put down a whopping 600-hp at 6,000 rpm and 553 ft-lbs. of torque between 1,800 – 5,690 rpm. The M5 Competition produces 617-hp @ 6,000 rpm and 553 ft-lbs. at 1,800 – 5,860 rpm. 

Also read: 2018 BMW M550i Review

The M5 sedan will reach 0-60 mph in 3.2-seconds, hit a top speed of 155 mph and 190 mph with the M Driver’s Package; the tuned-out M5 Competition will accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.1-seconds, with the same 155 mph and 190 mph top speeds electronically capped off. 

Both models ride on a rear-biased M xDrive all-wheel drive system to handle all that glorious torque. For further adjustments, xDrive offers three modes (4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD) while stability control system serves up three more settings for even more control (DSC On, M Dynamic Mode, and DSC Off).

Compared to the 2020 M5, these horsepower figured remain unchanged. But when a German rocket is already capable of providing supercar acceleration packaged into an everyday car with track capabilities, there’s really no need to fix what ain’t broken. 

Sure, more horsepower is always welcome, but it’s not always necessary. 600+ ponies from a pair of turbochargers and cross-bank exhaust manifolds will do just fine. 

2021 M5 performance specs:

2021 M5 Sedan2021 M5 Competition
Horsepower:600-hp at 6,000 rpm617-hp @ 6,000 rpm
0-60 mph:3.2-seconds3.1-seconds
Top speed:155 mph*155 mph*
Drive type:AWDAWD
Torque:553 ft-lbs553 ft-lbs
Tires:front:275/40R19
rear: 285/40R19		front: 275/35R20
rear: 285/35R20
*190 mph with M Driver’s Package

M5 Competition adds a new Track mode for serious racers

On that note, the new 2021 M5 Competition does receive a new Track mode accessed via the iDrive controller. When activated by pressing and holding down the M Mode button, the system will deactivate the car’s driver assistance system and shut off both the audio system and centre control display. 

Other notable M5 Competition tuning changes include new shock absorbers and a fully recalibrated damper control system.

2021 BMW M5 rear badge
New shock absorbers and fully recalibrated damper control system for M5 Competition arrive for the 2021 update. Photo: BMW

Here are the performance upgrades to expect with the Competition Package:

  • tuned 617-hp engine (17-hp increase over M5 Sedan)
  • M Sport exhaust system
  • Track mode for closed track racing
  • ramped up sport suspension
  • engine with firmer mounts

Other major 2021 M5 redesign updates:

On the styling front, key updates include front and rear design tweaks, along with some new colour options (Tanzanite Blue II metallic, Aventurine Red II metallic and the matte finish Frozen Bluestone metallic). 

Inside, the 2021 M5 receives a larger touchscreen at 12.3-inches, Android Auto alongside Apple CarPlay, cloud-based navigation maps, and new leather inserts.

Release date and pricing

United States: The 2021 BMW M5 hits dealerships August 2020 priced at $103,500 for the M5 Sedan and $111,100 for the M5 Competition Sedan. 

Canada: BMW is only offering the tastier M5 Competition at C$121,000, also arriving in August 2020. 

2021 BMW M5 Competition rear driving in red
2021 BMW M5 Competition. Photo: BMW

BMW 5 SeriesBMW M5Auto NewsBMW NewsFeatured

2013 BMW M5 Review

First Drive: 2013 BMW M5 Review – Drop-Dead Turbo-Charmer

BMW M550i xDrive

Closer look at BMW’s 5 Series range-topper with xDrive

2018 BMW M5 Sneak Peak

6th-generation BMW M5 promises to be most exciting & emotionally enthralling...