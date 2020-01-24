2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Realtree Edition

Chevy teams up with leading camo brand Realtree to give the new Trail Boss a more outdoorsy attitude – followup to their 2016 Silverado Realtree Edition collabo. The new Silverado is completely redesigned for 2021 and the range-topping Trail Boss already ships with a capable 6.2L V8 making 420-hp and 460 lb-ft of torque (a 5.3L V8 with 6-speed auto transmission comes standard). So don’t expect the limited Realtree Edition to ramp up performance. But as Chevy puts it, “offers hunting and fishing enthusiasts a truck perfectly matched to their passions.” Inside, all-weather floor liners, camouflage graphics on the interior door trim. The bedliner finds a standard integrated Realtree logo, surrounded by black Silverado and Z71 badging, black rectangular dual-exhaust tips, and 4-inch black round assist steps to ensure easier entry into the outdoor-ready Silverado. Few other worthy upgrades include 12 standard tie-downs and a high-strength, roll-formed steel bed floor. Silverado’s Durabed comes standard here offering the most cargo in the full-size pickup segment right now. The limited-run Silverado Realtree is on display at the 2020 SHOT Show, going on sale Summer 2020 with pricing out just prior to hitting dealerships. Meantime, check out this 2020 Silverado Carhartt Special Edition.