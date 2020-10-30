Hennessey Performance Engineering (HPE) has a knack for replacing Ford V6 engines with brawnier V8s — first, with the Raptor pickup with over 70 conversions to date (like this VelociRaptor 6X6), and now with the new 2021 Ford Bronco arriving next year. “I wanted to build the ultimate Ford Bronco for myself and for our customers,” says company founder John Hennessey. We salute you, sir.

V8-powered 2021 Bronco reaching 60 mph in under 5-seconds

For $225,000 (including the SUV) and limited to only 24 units with a 3 year / 36,000 mile warranty, the Texas-tuner will convert the new Bronco — both the 2-door and 4-door configurations — into a 750-hp off-road monster, courtesy of a supercharged 5.0L Ford V8 engine paired to a 3.0L supercharger system and stock 10-speed automatic transmission; replacing Ford’s 6-cylinder, 2.7L engine rated at 310-hp.

John continues, “The 2021 Bronco may be one of the most highly desired vehicles since the introduction of the Ford GT. We look forward to taking the new Bronco to the next level and beyond.”

Off-road features and performance enhancements

But big power aside, the VelociRaptor V8 Bronco gains a long list of add-ons for the discerning off-roaders spending close to a quarter-million dollars. This includes:

new aluminum wheels and off-road tires that jump up in size

completed upgraded suspension

exhaust system replaced by stainless steel cat-back version

both fuel injector and fuel system upgrades

addition of an air-to-water intercooler and high-flow air induction

It’s only been a few months since the reimagined Bronco debuted, yet the closest we’ve seen to a slammed new-age version thus far is Maxlider Brothers Customs’ 2021 MIDNIGHT EDITION Bronco and renowned Ford-tuner Saleen’s Baja-built version.

But neither of these floss a burly V8 and insane performance, and that’s what really matters here, right? HPE claims the powertrain transplant will propel this VelociRaptor from 0-60 mph in a whopping 4.5-seconds, down from 5.9-seconds by our accounts.

Hennessey’s interior and exterior VelociRaptor upgrades

On the styling front, Hennessey did a good job retaining the Bronco’s original look without tacking on too much, giving it a more understated look. This includes VelociRaptor V8 racing livery graphics done just right, a custom front grille not much different than the original, a new custom hood with subtle scoop, and VelociRaptor front and rear bumpers with LED lights.

Inside, a custom Hennessey leather interior with embroidered headrests and serial number plaques denoting the limited 24 units.

Order and availability

The VelociRaptor V8 Bronco can be ordered directly through authorized Hennessey / Ford dealers at the $225,000 price which excludes any shipping costs. But as the company states in their Instagram post, “If you want to place an order pls call us soon before they’re sold out.”

By the time you read this, we’re guessing that has already happened. The good news? Ford’s Bronco configurator is now live, so go ahead and build your own.