Minivan Dads Rejoice: New 2021 Pacifica Now Gets All-Wheel Drive

Love them or hate them, minivans are here to stay — at least that’s how Chrysler feels. For the 2021 model year, the brand that started the minivan segment back in 1983 and having sold over 15 million of them since, is ramping up the Pacifica minivan with all-weather capability with an available all-wheel-drive system — a first since the Pacifica hit the scene a few years ago (and the first minivan to pair AWD with Stow ‘n Go seating). Joining the Pacifica Hybrid we reviewed here, this is welcomed option for families on the go during the cold months because if the wheels lose traction on ice or snow, the 2021 Pacifica’s AWD system automatically activates the transfer of all available engine torque to the wheels with more traction; for added efficiency and reduced driveline drag, power transfer unit and rear drive module automatically disconnect when AWD is not required, stopping the drive shaft from spinning. The new van also gets 14 more standard features to the 2021 update, including new LED lights and new Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB). Along with some styling updates like freshening of the front grille, headlamps, fog lamps and taillamp for a more utility-focused look. Trims will include Touring, Touring L, Limited and, new for 2021, Pinnacle when orders open in the third quarter of 2020, with the vehicle available in dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2020.