As awesome as the beastly F-150 Raptor is, the truth is, it’s too much truck for most people — that’s where the new 2021 F-150 Tremor comes in. It offers all the off-road capabilities with the latest technology, coupled with some sweet Raptor features including a front bash plate, torque-on-demand transfer, and off-road fixed running boards, but without the grandiose (and price tag) that is Raptor.

Availability

The F-150 is completely redesigned for 2021, and the Tremor package is a first for the popular full-size pickup. Expect dealer deliveries Summer 2021.

Available in three versions, the new F-150 Tremor finds a distinct hood and grille with Active Orange highlights, off-road running boards, and other trim and tech packages with enhanced Trail Control, Trail One-Pedal Drive and Trail Turn Assist.

Tremor package vs FX4 package

The Tremor package is the result of F-150 FX4 owners seeking more off-road abilities from their full-size pickup, according to Ford who evaluated how their customers utilized the FX4 package. The Tremor package was previously available on the Super Duty and mid-size Ranger, but seeing as the F-150 is the company’s best-seller — and best-selling truck for nearly half a century now — this new trim was only a matter of time.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor. Photo: Ford

As Ford puts it, “Like Super Duty Tremor and Ranger Tremor, introducing the all-new F-150 Tremor is a direct response to seeing how customers use our trucks to enable their outdoor lifestyles…F-150 Tremor provides the additional off-road capability they’re looking for with our latest off-road technologies.”

Key Specs: Here’s a list of the main features on the 2021 F-150 Tremor trim:

SuperCrew configuration with a 5.5-foot box

3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine with 10-speed transmission

4WD standard

10,900 maximum lb. towing capacity

Maximum payload rating of 1,885 pounds

Pro Power Onboard available

Off-road upgrades

Ford Trail Toolbox (set of off-road assist features) upgrade available, including Trail One-Pedal Drive for easier rock crawling duties

Rock Crawl Mode: added to the suite of drive modes (Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Slippery and Deep Snow/Sand, and Mud/Rut)

Upgraded and lifted suspension with retuned springs (front and back)

Revised front hub knuckles and upper control arms

Softer damping at low speeds courtesy of tuned monotube shocks at the front and twin tube shocks at rear

18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires (gains 1-inch wider stance)

Front bash plate from the F-150 Raptor

Approach angle of 27.6 degrees, breakover angle of 21.2 degrees and departure angle of 24.3

1-inch total travel up front; 1.5-inch in the rear

Locking rear differential is standard

Torsen limited-slip upgrade available (late availability)

From Raptor, a torque-on-demand transfer

Styling

More aggressive front end and hood

Blacked-out Ford logo on grille

Active Orange: signature Tremor colour

Two front and rear recovery hooks

Off-road fixed running boards from Raptor

Cutout rear bumper with a high-flow dual exhaust

Interior

Here’s a closer look at the new 2021 F-150’s interior.

Active Orange accents throughout

Distinct seat trim with special stitching

Different materials and finished throughout

Instrument panel, centre console and doors get unique feel

Six-position auxiliary power switch pack mounted in the overhead console

360-degree camera package optional

Exterior and interior pictures of the 2021 F-150 Tremor: