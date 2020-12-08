Ford Ford F-150

Redesigned F-150 gains Raptor-esque abilities with new Tremor off-road trim

A new Rock Crawl mode, a long list of off-road upgrades, and more aggressive styling separate this 2021 F-150 from the pack.

Amee Reehal
UPDATED:
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
- Advertisement -

As awesome as the beastly F-150 Raptor is, the truth is, it’s too much truck for most people — that’s where the new 2021 F-150 Tremor comes in. It offers all the off-road capabilities with the latest technology, coupled with some sweet Raptor features including a front bash plate, torque-on-demand transfer, and off-road fixed running boards, but without the grandiose (and price tag) that is Raptor

Availability

The F-150 is completely redesigned for 2021, and the Tremor package is a first for the popular full-size pickup. Expect dealer deliveries Summer 2021. 

Available in three versions, the new F-150 Tremor finds a distinct hood and grille with Active Orange highlights, off-road running boards, and other trim and tech packages with enhanced Trail Control, Trail One-Pedal Drive and Trail Turn Assist. 

Tremor package vs FX4 package

The Tremor package is the result of F-150 FX4 owners seeking more off-road abilities from their full-size pickup, according to Ford who evaluated how their customers utilized the FX4 package. The Tremor package was previously available on the Super Duty and mid-size Ranger, but seeing as the F-150 is the company’s best-seller — and best-selling truck for nearly half a century now — this new trim was only a matter of time. 

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor. Photo: Ford

As Ford puts it, “Like Super Duty Tremor and Ranger Tremor, introducing the all-new F-150 Tremor is a direct response to seeing how customers use our trucks to enable their outdoor lifestyles…F-150 Tremor provides the additional off-road capability they’re looking for with our latest off-road technologies.” 

Key Specs: Here’s a list of the main features on the 2021 F-150 Tremor trim:

SuperCrew configuration with a 5.5-foot box

3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine with 10-speed transmission

4WD standard

10,900 maximum lb. towing capacity

Maximum payload rating of 1,885 pounds 

Pro Power Onboard available

Off-road upgrades

Ford Trail Toolbox (set of off-road assist features) upgrade available, including Trail One-Pedal Drive for easier rock crawling duties

Rock Crawl Mode: added to the suite of drive modes (Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Slippery and Deep Snow/Sand, and Mud/Rut)

Upgraded and lifted suspension with retuned springs (front and back)

Revised front hub knuckles and upper control arms 

Softer damping at low speeds courtesy of tuned monotube shocks at the front and twin tube shocks at rear

18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires (gains 1-inch wider stance)

Front bash plate from the F-150 Raptor

Approach angle of 27.6 degrees, breakover angle of 21.2 degrees and departure angle of 24.3

1-inch total travel up front; 1.5-inch in the rear

Locking rear differential is standard

Torsen limited-slip upgrade available (late availability)

From Raptor, a torque-on-demand transfer 

Styling

More aggressive front end and hood

Blacked-out Ford logo on grille

Active Orange: signature Tremor colour

Two front and rear recovery hooks 

Off-road fixed running boards from Raptor

Cutout rear bumper with a high-flow dual exhaust 

Interior

Here’s a closer look at the new 2021 F-150’s interior

Active Orange accents throughout

Distinct seat trim with special stitching 

Different materials and finished throughout

Instrument panel, centre console and doors get unique feel

Six-position auxiliary power switch pack mounted in the overhead console 

360-degree camera package optional

Exterior and interior pictures of the 2021 F-150 Tremor:

Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Email
Pocket
Amee Reehalhttp://www.ameereehal.com/
Shooting motors professionally since film was a thing, Amee's work has appeared in various outlets including NBC Sports, Chicago Tribune, SuperStreet, GlobeDrive, MotorTrend, and others. Today, he's a full-time digital & content marketing consultant helping brands grow online, the managing editor at TractionLife.com, and always a photographer. Find him travelling, spending time with his kids & family. Or golfing, poorly.
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedFordFord F-150Auto NewsFord News

UP NEXT

Nissan

Nissan’s Full-Size Armada SUV Gains a Cleaner Interior & Refined Exterior Looks

Amee Reehal -
Bigger touch screen, a cleaner centre stack, and sleeker exterior changes, the 2021 Nissan Armada full-size SUV is refreshed & ready to go.
Read more
Honda Motorcycles

Honda adds new Africa Twin-powered CMX1100 cruiser to the Rebel family

News Editor -
The Rebel 500 gains a sibling with new 2021 Honda Rebel CMX1100. Here's a look at specs & new DCT with Africa Twin's retuned CRF1100 engine.
Read more
Jeep Wrangler

LEGO Recreates the Jeep Wrangler with 665-piece Technic Set

Gear Editor -
LEGO brings the iconic SUV to life in miniature form with the new 665-piece Technic Jeep Wrangler with front steering system & suspension.
Read more
Land Rover Defender

2021 Land Rover Defender 110 Review

Louis-Philippe Dubé -
Full review of the new Defender 110 with the P400 powerplant upgrade. Sure, we take it off-road, but how does it perform on everyday roads?
Read more
Toyota

2021 Toyota Venza Limited Review

Graham Heeps -
Part-Lexus, part-RAV4, does Toyota’s new Venza SUV have the substance to go with its style? Full review: interior, hybrid performance & more.
Read more
GMC

2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Review

Graham Heeps -
GMC's popular mid-size truck gets new trim level promising extra off-road prowess. Our review of the new AT4 model interior, power & more.
Read more
Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer XLT Review

Amee Reehal -
Ford redesigned the Explorer for 2020, and the XLT benefits from this with leaner looks, improved interior & better towing. Our full review.
Read more
Ducati

Ducati and Lamborghini team up on limited Diavel 1260 livery

News Editor -
Limited to only 630 units, the 2021 Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini motorcycle adds massive carbon, more gold, and loads of Lambo flair.
Read more
Toyota

Closer Look at Toyota’s Redesigned, Hybrid-Only 2021 Sienna Minivan

Graham Heeps -
Toyota's 4th-generation Sienna minivan gains a complete redesign. Here's a full preview of 2021 price, hybrid engine, interior & XSE trim.
Read more
Motorcycles

DM-017 E-Fighter V2 by Droog Moto

News Editor -
Custom-built electric motorcycles with industrial, aggressive looks and performance to match, Droog Moto's roster of bikes is growing with the latest build equally as...
Read more
Mazda

First Drive: 2021 Mazda3 GT Turbo Review & Specs

Travis Persaud -
The Mazda3's top-tier GT trim finally gets a turbo for 2021. Our full review of the AWD sedan's road performance, horsepower, specs & more.
Read more
Lincoln Nautilus

New Nautilus SUV gains a refined grill & updated interior with 13.2-inch touchscreen

Amee Reehal -
Lincoln's mid-size luxury SUV gains a bigger touchscreen, front grill redesign & updated interior features. New Nautilus arrives early 2021.
Read more

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

Car Advice

What is Apple CarPlay?

Amee Reehal -
Automakers are integrating Apple CarPlay into new vehicles with aftermarket head units available for older cars. But what is CarPlay? The apps? We explain.
Read more
SUV and Crossover Reviews

Here’s the new batch of 2021 + 2022 SUVs you should hold out for

William Clavey -
Here's a fresh batch of 2021 & 2022 sport utilities worth waiting for. Over 15 models & redesigns only, from small CUVs & full-size SUVs to all-electric.
Read more
Tire Reviews

The Best Winter/Snow Tires [2020], from Budget to Premium: Our Top Picks

Graham Heeps -
Shopping for new winter/snow tires? Here are some of the best budget-friendly, ultra performance, midrange & premium winter-rated tires for cars, SUVs & light trucks.
Read more
Ford F-150

Inside Ford’s redesigned F-150 pickup: Here’s a closer look

News Editor -
The 2021 Ford F-150 interior is completely new, part of the next-generation redesign. But how different is it, really? Here's a closer look.
Read more
Honda Motorcycles

Honda adds new Africa Twin-powered CMX1100 cruiser to the Rebel family

News Editor -
The Rebel 500 gains a sibling with new 2021 Honda Rebel CMX1100. Here's a look at specs & new DCT with Africa Twin's retuned CRF1100 engine.
Read more

Categories

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2020 Traction Media

MORE STORIES
2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

New Raptor Truck Flexes Its Off-Road Chops with 3 New Features...

2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Review

2010 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Review

f-22 f-150 raptor sideview

The Fighter Jet Inspired F-22 F-150 Raptor