As awesome as the beastly F-150 Raptor is, the truth is, it’s too much truck for most people — that’s where the new 2021 F-150 Tremor comes in. It offers all the off-road capabilities with the latest technology, coupled with some sweet Raptor features including a front bash plate, torque-on-demand transfer, and off-road fixed running boards, but without the grandiose (and price tag) that is Raptor.
Availability
The F-150 is completely redesigned for 2021, and the Tremor package is a first for the popular full-size pickup. Expect dealer deliveries Summer 2021.
Available in three versions, the new F-150 Tremor finds a distinct hood and grille with Active Orange highlights, off-road running boards, and other trim and tech packages with enhanced Trail Control, Trail One-Pedal Drive and Trail Turn Assist.
Tremor package vs FX4 package
The Tremor package is the result of F-150 FX4 owners seeking more off-road abilities from their full-size pickup, according to Ford who evaluated how their customers utilized the FX4 package. The Tremor package was previously available on the Super Duty and mid-size Ranger, but seeing as the F-150 is the company’s best-seller — and best-selling truck for nearly half a century now — this new trim was only a matter of time.
As Ford puts it, “Like Super Duty Tremor and Ranger Tremor, introducing the all-new F-150 Tremor is a direct response to seeing how customers use our trucks to enable their outdoor lifestyles…F-150 Tremor provides the additional off-road capability they’re looking for with our latest off-road technologies.”
Key Specs: Here’s a list of the main features on the 2021 F-150 Tremor trim:
SuperCrew configuration with a 5.5-foot box
3.5L EcoBoost V6 engine with 10-speed transmission
4WD standard
10,900 maximum lb. towing capacity
Maximum payload rating of 1,885 pounds
Pro Power Onboard available
Off-road upgrades
Ford Trail Toolbox (set of off-road assist features) upgrade available, including Trail One-Pedal Drive for easier rock crawling duties
Rock Crawl Mode: added to the suite of drive modes (Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Slippery and Deep Snow/Sand, and Mud/Rut)
Upgraded and lifted suspension with retuned springs (front and back)
Revised front hub knuckles and upper control arms
Softer damping at low speeds courtesy of tuned monotube shocks at the front and twin tube shocks at rear
18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires (gains 1-inch wider stance)
Front bash plate from the F-150 Raptor
Approach angle of 27.6 degrees, breakover angle of 21.2 degrees and departure angle of 24.3
1-inch total travel up front; 1.5-inch in the rear
Locking rear differential is standard
Torsen limited-slip upgrade available (late availability)
From Raptor, a torque-on-demand transfer
Styling
More aggressive front end and hood
Blacked-out Ford logo on grille
Active Orange: signature Tremor colour
Two front and rear recovery hooks
Off-road fixed running boards from Raptor
Cutout rear bumper with a high-flow dual exhaust
Interior
Here’s a closer look at the new 2021 F-150’s interior.
Active Orange accents throughout
Distinct seat trim with special stitching
Different materials and finished throughout
Instrument panel, centre console and doors get unique feel
Six-position auxiliary power switch pack mounted in the overhead console
360-degree camera package optional