2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Review

The advent of the Hellcat-toting, 702-hp Ram 1500 TRX as a 2021 model made it somewhat inevitable that Ford wouldn’t leave the 450-hp F-150 Raptor as its supertruck standard-bearer. The result is the 2023 Raptor R, which reworks the Mustang Shelby GT500’s 5.2-litre, supercharged V8 to deliver 700 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque (up from 510 lb-ft). Here are our thoughts after a week with the R.

Editor’s Note: the newer 2024 F-150 Raptor R has 20 extra horses thanks to an updated 5.2L supercharged V8, now surpassing the TRX in the power category.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R pricing

The R package represents a sizeable C$40,730 / US$30,575 jump in MSRP from the regular crew-cab Raptor, as follows:

Ford F-150 Raptor C$105,275 / US$76,775

Ford F-150 Raptor R C$146,005 / US$107,350

Aside from the exclusivity and some eye-catching trim inside and out, your money essentially pays for the supercharged Coyote V8 found in the new Mustang Dark Horse, a beefed-up front axle, 37×12.5 off-road tires, retuned long-travel suspension (with claimed class-best ground clearance) and Recaro seats.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

Dealer fitments aside, the generously equipped and highly specialized R precludes some other additional equipment or package choices, such as the 2KW Pro Power Onboard setup. However, our truck came with the power tailgate, a two-pane moonroof (C$2,550/US$2,195), and a C$600/US$595 spray-in bedliner.

The Raptor R’s Styling Differences Include Beefier Wheels

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

On the outside, the R package brings black exterior accents, a unique grille and hood bulge/vent, ‘Code Orange’ tow hooks, Raptor R exterior graphics (with the ‘R’ picked out in a contrast colour), and R badging.

Cosmetics aside, the biggest visual difference is the 17-inch forged alloy, bead-lock-capable black wheels. These replace the regular, non-V8 Raptor’s ultra-bright alloys and are shod with enormous BF Goodrich 37×12.5 all-terrain tires instead of the lesser Raptor’s LT315/70s.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

Our test truck’s Azure Gray Metallic Tri-Coat (a C$800/US$795 option) is a relatively understated choice, although the huge bedside graphics rather give the game away. You can delete them if you wish.

F-150 Raptor R Interior

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

There’s more R-unique orange inside in the form of dashboard and door-insert stitching, as well as some carbon-fiber trim pieces. It’s the black, Alcantara-and-leather Recaro seats that steal the show, however. They are superbly comfortable, perfectly supportive and look properly high-end.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

The cosmetic changes may only be minor, but they do a great job of enhancing this sporty, classy cabin. The regular truck gauges of just a few years ago feel like a distant memory when faced with the Raptor R’s all-digital instrument panel and a 12-inch central screen for the Sync 4 infotainment. The large, clear graphics contribute to an appropriately functional aesthetic. Other features like the B&O audio system further justify the price tag in your subconscious.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

This being an F-150, you also enjoy the practicality of more common variants of North America’s biggest-selling vehicle. The fold-flat shifter remains a handy feature, and we were grateful for the bed camera to keep an eye on the load with no tonneau cover in place.

2023 F-150 Raptor R Powertrain: engine and transmission

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

Engine : 5.2L V8

: 5.2L V8 Power : 700 horsepower

: 700 horsepower Torque : 640 lb-ft @ 4,250 rpm

: 640 lb-ft @ 4,250 rpm Transmission : 10-speed shiftable automatic

: 10-speed shiftable automatic Max. Towing : 8,700 lbs.

: 8,700 lbs. Max Payload: 1,400 lbs.

You might not have thought you needed an extra 250 hp over the regular Raptor, but after a few minutes behind the R’s supercharged V8, you’re unlikely to want to go back. It’s an awesome engine. It rumbles at idle but really starts to sing from about 3,500rpm, with the faint whine of the supercharger layered on the top. You’ll be beyond the speed limit at this point, no matter which gear you’re in.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

The adjustable exhaust valves enable you to dial the noise up or down, depending on how obnoxious you’re feeling. The cacophonous Baja mode is billed as off-road only, presumably for legal reasons, but it’s hard to argue with its appeal if you don’t mind the attention it draws. We were also impressed with the rapid-shifting, 10-speed automatic transmission, and its weighty aluminum paddles.

It’s a hooligan when you want it to be but there’s no reason why you couldn’t live with it day to day, assuming you can swallow the fuel bill.

The inevitable downside of all this thunder and lightning is fuel consumption. We extracted 20L/100km in a week around town, which is a little better than the official figure of 22.8 (10mpg). Expect a best of 15.9L/100km (15mpg) on the highway and 19.7L/100km (12mpg) overall. Note that the thirsty V8 compounds your pain by preferring Premium-grade gas and it’ll only get worse if you tow (up to 3,950kg (8,700 lb) is permitted).

Raptor R Driving Impressions: A City-Dwelling Off-Road Pickup

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

Spending a week in the city in a truck built for high-speed desert running hardly seems like a fair test. Others will attest to its ability in the dunes but it’s to the Raptor R’s credit that it remains perfectly usable on everyday roads, setting aside the maneuvering and parking challenge common to every city-dwelling full-size truck nowadays.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

Those balloon-like tires combine with the electronically controlled FOX Live Valve shocks to soften the ride quality around town, but the tires are also surprisingly quiet on the highway. Ford has done well to give the steering more accuracy and immediacy than you’d expect from a big-tired pickup, too.

Switch the exhaust to Quiet mode, and the R will even pass for civilized. It’s a hooligan when you want it to be but there’s no reason why you couldn’t live with it day to day, assuming you can swallow the fuel bill.

Takeaway

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

Pros: Epic engine

Classy, comfortable cabin

Smooth ride Cons: Not a cheap upgrade

Eye-watering fuel bills

You probably can’t get one

The F-150 Raptor R isn’t for shrinking violets. Other people hear you coming before they see you but here in Calgary at least, we got nothing but positive reactions and enthusiastic thumbs-ups from passing drivers.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R. Photo: Amee Reehal

Built to conquer deserts, it may be, but to Ford’s credit, the truck feels thoroughly developed and cohesive in the way that an aftermarket conversion likely never will. Unfortunately, its presence on our roads is set to be as rare as its ability – we’re told the R is “a limited production vehicle,” with around one in six Raptors sold getting the upgrade. Good luck finding one if you want to take the plunge. Check out our F150 Raptor page for more reviews and news.

F-150 Raptor R Photos (photo: Amee Reehal):