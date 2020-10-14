Ford Ford Mustang

Ford honours the era of speed with limited, V8-powered Mustang Mach 1 priced within reach

After a 17-year hiatus, the Mustang Mach 1 fastback coupe is back for 2021

News Editor
UPDATED:
2021 mustang mach 1 specs
For all the die-hard Mustang fans disoriented by the release of an all-electric SUV variant of the iconic muscle car, there’s hope with a raging, gas-powered Mustang for 2021, putting down 480 glorious horses thanks to a specially calibrated 5.0L V8 powerplant borrowed from the Mustang Bullitt.

2021 Mustang Mach 1 release date & pricing

The limited-edition 2021 Mustang Mach 1 orders are open at time of this writing and will hit dealer floors sometime Spring 2021. Slotted between the Mustang GT and Mustang Shelby GT500 (the Shelby GT350 will be discontinued after 2020), the new-age Mach 1 carries a sticker price of $52,915 in the US, and C$65500 (includes $1,800 destination/delivery charge) in Canada.

2021 Mustang Mach 1 returns after 17 years
Photo: Ford

That’s not bad for what Ford is claiming to offer the best track performance of any 5.0L Mustang in the car’s history. It’s around $20,000 less than the range-topping Shelby GT500, which is a pretty good compromise considering there’ still a V8 under the Mach 1’s hood.

Here’s how the new Mach 1 US price compares to its current siblings:

  • 2020 Mustang GT Fastback: $35,880
  • 2020 Mustang Bullitt: $47,705
  • 2021 Mustang Mach 1: $52,915
  • 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 $72,900

Quick look at the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 key specs:

Price (US)$52,915
Price (Canada)$65500
Engine5.0L V8
Horsepower480-hp at 7,000 rpm
Torque420 lb.-ft. at 4,600 rpm
Transmission6-speed manual or 10-speed auto

The Mach 1 is sort of a smorgasbord of Mustang features, taking the best parts of various models. The suspension is inherited from the GT350 and GT500, while the GT500 also lends its front and rear subframes and rear toe link.

Riding on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, matted to a modified version of the MagneRide suspension with stiffer springs compared to the GT Performance Pack 1, a stiffer steering shaft, thicker rear hollow sway bars, and Mustang GT Performance Pack 2’s brake booster, it’s safe to say Ford’s latest Mustang is both track-ready and daily-driver ready.

What makes the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 special?

It all goes back to 1947 – exactly 73 years to the day – when Chuck Yeager, a US Air Force Captain, became the world’s first person to fly faster than the speed of sound.

That’s 767 mph or 1,243 kmh, also known as hitting Mach 1. This huge accomplished kicked off what Detroit dubbed the “Golden Era” of new technology and advancements. Hence, the roots to the Mustang Mach 1 lineage, honouring the era of speed and space-age design.

Here’s a great piece from PBS on what Detroit’s golden years gave America.

So really, you have Chuck to thank for Ford’s latest, track-devouring Pony car (as well his service to his country). Thanks, Chuck.

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

