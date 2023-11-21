The 2024 Mustang GT is the Last One Standing

The slow demise of the American muscle car is becoming a reality. The Dodge Challenger is ditching its gas engine for all electric power, while the iconic Chevy Camaro is also exiting the pony car scene. Nothing can replace their visceral driving experience, combining speed and style in a distinctly American automotive tradition. Fortunately, Ford keeps the burly V8 muscle car alive with the next-generation 2024 Mustang GT. Here, we look at the GT’s price and packaging, power and performance, and interior features.

2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

The new Mustang receives a comprehensive revamp, maintaining its convertible and coupe body styles and offering a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic (exclusively with the V8 for the 4-cylinder). Mechanically, the 2.3L turbocharged 4-cylinder (EcoBoost) now boasts 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque, and the 5.0L V8 reaches up to 486 horsepower and 418 lb-ft of torque, with slight improvements.

The 2024 Mustang GT Pricing, Packages, and Upgrades: An Endless List

2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

The next-gen Mustang GT Fastback is available now, starting at $42,495 in the US and $48,500 across Canada. For context, the more conservative EcoBoost Fastback starts at $30,920 (C$37,000), with the Convertible variant costing more. The GT on steroids — the 500 horsepower 2024 Mustang Dark Horse — goes for substantially more at $59,720 (C$74,850). An extra $2,000 adds the new 2024 Mustang GT California package with GT/CS badging, two 19.0-inch wheel options, special graphics, and more.

Model & Trim Configuration US MSRP Canada MSRP EcoBoost Fastback $30,920 $37,000

Convertible $39,020 $43,900 EcoBoost Premium Fastback $36,445 $43,200

Convertible $41,945 $48,500 GT Fastback $42,495 $48,500 GT Premium Fastback $47,015 $54,400

Convertible $52,515 $60,200 Dark Horse Fastback only $59,720 $74,850 Dark Horse Premium Fastback only $63,265 –

2024 Mustang GT California Special. Photo: Ford

GT Performance Package and extras

A recent addition is the updated 2024 Mustang GT California package for an extra $2,000, adding GT/CS badging, two 19.0-inch wheel options, special graphics, and more. Other pricer packages include the Performance Pack (around $4,000) and Custom Hood and Accent Painted Stripe upgrade (around $5,000). Frankly, the list of Mustang GT 2024 options and upgrades is overwhelming — everything from brake caliper colour choices, the MagneRide Damping System for GT, a Recaro leather seat package for Fastback models, and of course, good old weather mats and cargo net. This list goes on.

2024 Mustang GT Horsepower and Performance

2024 Mustang GT. Photo: Amee Reehal

The new fourth-generation Coyote V8 in the 2024 Mustang GT delivers a maximum of 486 horsepower and 418 lb.-ft. of torque with the optional active-valve performance exhaust system; without it, it’s 480 horsepower and 415 lb.-ft. Both GT Fastback (coupe) and GT Convertible variants are on tap, each fitted with a standard manual transmission. Alternatively, you can opt for the advanced 10-speed automatic transmission, which is also available and pairs with the EcoBoost’s 2.3L as standard (no stick shift available for the Mustang EcoBoost).

Engine : 5.0L V8, DOHC, Ti-VCT valvetrain

: 5.0L V8, DOHC, Ti-VCT valvetrain Displacement : 307 cu. in. (5,038 cc)

: 307 cu. in. (5,038 cc) Power : 486 HP @ 7,250 RPM with active valve exhaust

: 486 HP @ 7,250 RPM with active valve exhaust Torque : 418 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM with active valve exhaust

: 418 ft.-lbs. @ 4,900 RPM with active valve exhaust Standard Transmission : Getrag MT-82, 6-speed manual with rev-matching and no-lift-shift

: Getrag MT-82, 6-speed manual with rev-matching and no-lift-shift Drivetrain: RWD with limited-slip differential

2024 Mustang GT Fastback with Performance Pack. Photo: Amee Reehal

We spent a full day frolicking with the Mustang GT, from carving corners through Angeles Crest Highway outside Los Angeles to opening up the V8 on the open freeway. Sadly, fond memories of the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 crept up —the most potent of the GT family — making it hard not to draw comparisons. That said, the new Mustang GT’s V8 is refined, puts down ample power, and retains its burly growl. In our 2024 Mustang EcoBoost Vs. Mustang GT review, our writer discovered both engines offer the option for an active exhaust, a feature that enhances the car’s sound, akin to a singing lesson. The V8 engine produces an exhilarating sound, while the 4-cylinder is louder but less pronounced.

Inside the new Mustang GT

2024 Mustang GT with Recaro leather seats, part of Performance Pack upgrade. Photo: Amee Reehal

We have a full story on the redesigned 2024 Mustang interior here, so we won’t get into it much. But in the 2024 Mustang GT interior, the leather seat inserts add a touch of sophistication, with optional upgrades like micro suede vinyl inserts and black seat belts. Opting for the Performance Pack introduces a sportier Recaro leather seat upgrade.

2024 Mustang GT with 6-speed manual & Electronic Drift Brake. Photo: Amee Reehal

The driver-centric cockpit showcases a seamless pair of screens with customizable themes, from a minimalist Calm theme to a nostalgic Fox Body Mustang gauge cluster digital theme from the 1980s. The right screen, angled 10 degrees towards the driver, displays gauges, while HVAC controls remain easily accessible at the screen bottom. The redesigned flat-bottom steering wheel is new and adds a race-inspired feel; higher grades boast a sportier full-leather treatment with stitching colour and perforation options. A nice touch for track fans: there’s the convenience of overhead USB ports, eliminating dangling wires and cords for devices and cameras.

